Now Is Your Chance! This No. 1 Bestselling Dryer Brush Is 42% Off

Wait! Let me fix my hair. Yes, yes! While it’s nothing new for Us to be singing some Beyoncé out of the blue, today, it’s all because of a huge deal on one of our favorite hair tools of all time. It’s likely been on your wish list forever too — or maybe you have the old version and have been trying to justify the upgrade. Well, today’s the day!

The Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 is an icon, a queen, an absolute legend in the hair world. It was already more affordable than other similar devices, but right now, it’s 42% off on Amazon Prime, and that means the time to finally make it yours is now!

Was $70 On Sale: $40.49 You Save 42% See it!

75% shinier blowouts in half the time — with 50% less heat exposure? That’s what this blow dryer brush is designed to deliver. So, what makes this 2.0 version so much better than the original? It’s not just one or two small changes. In fact, we’d better get started if we’re going to get into everything that makes this upgrade great.

First, you may notice that the 2.0 has a slimmer handle and a smaller 2.4-inch oval head, making it easier to maneuver and letting you get closer to the root of your hair. This means flippy volume or soft waves could be minutes away. You should also find a smoother glide and less damage thanks to the ceramic titanium tourmaline barrel. Oh, and the entire head is detachable now!

We most certainly weren’t done there! This new and improved hair tool continues to shine by adding a medium heat setting, now giving us four options, plus a longer-lasting motor. And how about the activated charcoal bristles, included to help keep your hair feeling fresh between washes? Every little detail is designed to give you blowout-worthy locks!

Now, you’ll notice there are a few color options on the Amazon page, but double-check which one you’re adding to cart before you place your order. The Black/Red version is the 2.0 that’s marked way down — this is the one we use! — while the Mint is also 2.0 but without the discount. Note that the Black/Pink version is the 1.0! We highly recommend switching to the upgrade for less than $1 more right now!

