It Doesn’t Get Much Comfier Than These No. 1 Bestselling Boho Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring! It’s a lovely season, but let’s be honest — it makes getting dressed a particularly complicated process. One day the weather calls for shorts, the next it calls for sweatpants… and the next it somehow calls for both? It’s a pain, especially if our closet doesn’t have enough room to stock every season’s clothes at the same time.

This is where transitional pieces come in. Pieces that are light and breathable enough for warmer weather but long and cozy enough for colder weather. Pieces you could wear to the beach or for a movie night on the couch with some hot cocoa. Versatile, comfy finds you can wear pretty much whenever, wherever. You don’t have to imagine what that looks like though — you can just buy it on Amazon!

Was $28 On Sale: $26 You Save 7% See it!

The Qianxizhan High-Waist Boho Harem Pants are number one bestsellers in their category, and they have tons of star-filled reviews on their Amazon page. It’s easy to see why! Their material is smooth, soft and lightweight, finding that perfect “in between” for fickle spring weather!

These harem-style pants have a high-rise silhouette with an ultra-wide smocked waistband. This design is stretchy, comfy and flattering. Meanwhile, the legs of the pants have a loose, relaxed fit, only gathering again at the ankle. The ankles are elasticized, creating a subtle lantern leg effect. And don’t forget to note those nice pockets at the sides of the thighs!

Was $28 On Sale: $26 You Save 7% See it!

One of our favorite things we love to see while we’re shopping for new pieces is color options, and these pants seriously delivered. They come in a whopping 21 different colorways! There’s a small handful of plain shades like black, grey and wine red, plus a big variety of different boho-chic prints. You’ll find motifs like elephants, feathers, paisley and more!

On a regular, casual spring day, we might choose to wear these pants with a loose crop top, strappy sandals and a crossbody bag. If it were to cool down later in the day, we could switch to sneakers and slip on a cardigan or pull on a crew-neck sweatshirt. If the sun is shining extra strong the next day, we could wear them with a racerback tank and a claw clip in our hair. We could even wear them on a beach vacation with a bikini top and flip flops — or with a sports bra for yoga!

Whether you’re dressing them up or down, wearing them to warm up or cool off — these pants are so ready to make all of your spring dressing dreams come true!

Was $28 On Sale: $26 You Save 7% See it!

Not your style? Shop more from Qianxizhan here and explore more comfy pants here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!