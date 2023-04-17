13 Best Pillows for Back, Neck and Shoulder Pain

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding a pillow that works with our sleeping style and preferences is of the utmost importance. If you constantly wake up with annoying back or neck pain, chances are you’ve been sleeping on the wrong type of pillow. Your standard pillow just isn’t going to cut it anymore, so it’s time to start leveling up your sleep game!

Even if you’ve found the best mattress in the world, there’s a good chance you won’t know true comfort until you’ve purchased a pillow specifically targeting your type of pain — whether it’s in your upper back, lower back, neck, shoulders or beyond. We’re here to help you out with that. We searched around, studying research and quotes from experts until we found the best pillows for all types of back pain!

Our Top Pick

Types of Sleeping Issues

Back pain

Neck pain

Shoulder pain

No lumbar support

Pain in your favorite sleeping position

What the Experts Say

As stated by Tim Everett, Pain Guru at The Bad Back Company, “Waking up with a painful neck or back is not a good way to start the day. However, some simple bedtime routines that I give to my patients may just help. For side sleepers try placing a pillow between your knees, for back sleepers make sure your neck is in a neutral alignment and try placing a pillow under your knees for additional lower back comfort.”

You can also find more information at Spine-Health, which notes that “pillow support is crucial for spine problems,” and gets into the specifics of pillow heights and the curve of the human neck!

Our Picks

ZAMAT Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow

For the sleeper who needs a cervical pillow for protecting their neck and spine

You can tell this pillow is different just by looking at it, but once you feel it, you might never turn back. This memory foam pillow was specifically created to contour to your body and cervical spine, providing support in all of the right places — whether you’re sleeping on your back or side!

Get the ZAMAT Adjustable Cervical Memory Foam Pillow for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Helix Wedge Pillow

For the sleeper with neck pain and/or lower back pain

This wedge pillow can be placed under your head for potential neck pain relief, or you can use it to elevate your legs, which may help reduce pressure on your lower back. It also may be great for anyone with acid reflux, heartburn or snoring — or anyone who wants to be propped up while reading or watching TV in bed!

Get the Wedge Pillow for just $87 at Helix!

CushionCare Memory Foam Pillow

For the sleeper with shoulder pain and stiffness

This unique pillow not only cradles your neck, but it features special arm rests meant to cushion and support your shoulders so you don’t wake up feeling like you haven’t moved your body in 100 years!

Get the CushionCare Memory Foam Pillow for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

ComfiLife Lumbar Support Pillow

For the sleeper with back and hip pain

This lumbar support pillow doesn’t actually go underneath your head, but you can use it in addition to your regular pillow — popping it underneath your torso to help alleviate lower back pain. You can also move it down to underneath your knees if your hips tend to hurt!

Get the ComfiLife Lumbar Support Pillow for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Lucid Comfort Collected Shredded Foam Pillow

For the Fickle Sleeper

If you’re always switching sleeping positions, grabbing a pillow that only works for one just isn’t going to do. You need a pillow you can adjust as needed for precise comfort whether you’re on your side, back or belly. Remove or add extra memory foam fill whenever, wherever!

Get the Lucid Comfort Collection Shredded Foam Pillow, Queen for just $44 at QVC!

Brooklinen Plush Down Alternative Pillow

For the sleeper who needs soft and squishy support

For some of us, the softer the pillow, the better we sleep — and the better we feel when we wake up. This Brooklinen pillow is wonderfully plush to the point where it’s even recommended for stomach sleepers. It’s also available in a down version!

Get the Plush Down Alternative Pillow (originally starting at $65) starting at just $55 at Brooklinen!

Buffy Firm Cloud Pillow

For the sleeper who needs firm support

Alternatively, some of us need extra support for a happy night’s sleep, and the firm version of this Cloud Pillow is our pick. It’s eco-friendly, hypoallergenic and cool to the touch too!

Get the Firm Cloud Pillow starting at just $55 at Buffy!

PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow

For the pregnant sleeper who needs full-body support

This number one bestseller has a truly wild number of stellar reviews, so you know it’s tried and true. It’s a U-shaped body pillow that supports your head, back, hips, knees and neck all at once. It has a soft jersey cotton cover too. You don’t have to be pregnant to use it, but if you are, we definitely recommend checking it out!

Get the PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow

For the side sleeper who needs alignment

This heart-shaped pillow is a side sleeper’s best friend. Sleeping with nothing between your legs could cause pressure on your back and hips, while a full-sized pillow is often uncomfortable and not specifically made to help. This orthopedic leg pillow fits right between your knees!

Get the Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion

For anyone suffering from tailbone pain

This incredibly popular pillow is less for sleeping and more for long days in your desk chair, in the car or maybe while playing video games. It claims to use memory foam and body heat to “mold to your curves” for the ultimate all-day comfort!

Get the Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Ziraki Large Plush Pillow

For anyone who wants to relax pain-free

This is another pillow you’ll love for daytime, as it’s perfect for relaxing on the couch with a good book or a sitcom marathon on your TV. No more slouching! Let the shredded foam interior support and keep you comfortable. Using this could have great results on your posture too!

Get the Ziraki Large Plush Pillow for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Nolah Squishy Pillow

For anyone who wants to create their own custom feel

This pillow comes in a pack of two, and each is stuffed with a shredded memory foam filling — packed inside a cooling bamboo cover. This isn’t the type of pillow you’ll need to flip over constantly at night, and the best feature is its customization options. You can decide how firm or soft it feels! It’s easy to remove or add in stuffing until you achieve the level of support suitable for your preference.

Get the Nolah Squishy Pillow 2-Pack for $178 at Nolah Mattress!

Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow

For anyone who switches up their sleep style

The rounded half moon shape on the bottom of this pillow is ideal for those who switch between sleeping on their sides and back! It’s one of Amazon’s top selling pillows for good reason, and you also receive extra foam you can pack into the pillow if you feel like its firmness isn’t up to par.

Get the Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow (originally $80) on sale for $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

