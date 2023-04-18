17 Business Casual Pieces You Could Style for Outside the Office Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever start a new job and realize you have a new dress code to adhere to? For Us, the biggest problem isn’t necessarily finding pieces to suit that dress code. It’s the fact that those pieces take up valuable space in our closet and dresser!

The shopping hack to help you skirt around this issue is to buy pieces that can work both for a business casual dress code and nights and weekends. You need versatile finds that can be styled in a variety of different ways, from clothes to shoes. The 17 pieces we’ve picked out below are the perfect examples. Shop from Amazon, Anthropologie, Nordstrom and more!

Shirts and Blouses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A white button-up shirt is the most versatile, timeless piece you can own. Wear this Amazon Essentials shirt with slacks at the office and then open it up and wear it with a long-line bralette on the weekend!

2. We Also Love: So cute! The dainty floral print and ruffled short sleeves of this Dokotoo blouse had Us falling instantly in love!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you tend to break a sweat during your commute, keep things light and breathable with this By Anthropologie linen shirt!

4. Bonus: This layered chiffon SeSe Code top can totally be worn to work and then dressed up for date night!

Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Meeting in the conference room? Picnic in the park? For either, grab this beautiful Prettygarden dress!

6. We Also Love: This Oversized shirt dress from Nordstrom is the ultimate grab-and-go piece. So easy to wear and instantly chic!

7. We Can’t Forget: Pair this soft, striped Merokeety dress with a blazer for a professional look or with flip flops for a sunny hangout!

8. Bonus: The fun geometric pattern on this Temofon dress caught our attention. In comes in other great prints too!

Bottoms

9. Our Absolute Favorite: A midi skirt has the best length for taking your outfit from desk to date or boardroom to bar. Skip the high slits and opt for this pleated Kate Kasin skirt!

10. We Also Love: Now is your chance to nab a fantastic deal on these comfy-chic L’Academie Sadie Pants from Revolve!

11. We Can’t Forget: If you can get away with shorts at work, then definitely check out these Floerns Bermuda shorts. They’re a great length!

12. Bonus: The subtle black floral print on this black Zeagoo midi skirt is completely and utterly stunning — and just so sophisticated!

Shoes

13. Our Absolute Favorite: For a more refined version of a casual summer classic, check out these faux-leather Dr. Scholls slip-on sneakers!

14. We Also Love: Stay on trend and level up any outfit with a pair of these Vetaste lug-sole loafers. They come in four shades!

15. We Can’t Forget: Love a European vibe? These leather Soludos Venetian Mules from Zappos will be the most popular pair on your shoe rack!

16. Bonus: Zappos also has these amazing sling-back J. Renee Taveta heels, featuring a fashion-forward metallic accent at the heel!

17. Last but Not Least: You can’t go wrong with flats! Check out these Naturalizer ballet flats for something super comfortable that doesn’t sacrifice on style!

