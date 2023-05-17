Kim Kardashian Wears a Zip-Up Swimsuit as a Top — You Can Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you feel like your closet is constantly overflowing with clothing, finding more versatile pieces is key. While you don’t necessarily need to create a capsule wardrobe, you do need to find items that stick — which means going full KonMari on your closet and lovingly donating anything that doesn’t spark joy.

For many of Us, a versatile piece might mean a button-up shirt or chinos instead of jeans. Kim Kardashian, however, just took summer versatility to a new level at her Skims Summer pop-up shop in New York City on Tuesday, May 16. The star inspired Us when she was snapped at the Rockefeller Center event, and now we’re suddenly swimsuit shopping. (Not because we have a beach vacation in the near future!)

Get the LafyKoly One-Piece Sleeveless Zipper Swimsuit for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

For the appearance, Kardashian wore leather pants and what looked like a zip-up bodysuit — but it was actually a one-piece swimsuit! The reality star instantly solidified the trend of the summer with this look.

She wore the Skims Sport Swim Scoop Neck One Piece in Onyx, but unfortunately, it’s currently sold out in nearly every size. It’s also $108, which is more than many shoppers are looking to spend on a swimsuit — even if it can double as a top. We popped over to Amazon, determined to find a look-alike for less … and we succeeded!

This LafyKoly swimsuit has a very similar look to the iconic Skims version, offers more sizes at a fraction of the price. It’s black with a functional zipper, allowing you to customize your look. Plus, it has removable padding for shaping and coverage. Another one of our favorite aspects? You can always wear it for swimming and sunbathing too! Now that’s versatility.

