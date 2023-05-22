Sydney Sweeney Layers Up in Summery Style — Channel Her Cannes Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Star power! It’s safe to say the journey to A-list status has been swift for Sydney Sweeney. The 25-year-old actress rose to mega-fame thanks to her role in Euphoria and went on to cement herself as a TV staple in season one of The White Lotus. With the upcoming release of Anyone But You, we know she’ll soon become a rom-com movie icon too. And can we talk fashion for a second?

Whether she’s on the red carpet or out walking her dog, Sweeney’s style game is always on point. We obviously love when she goes full-on glam, but it’s her off-duty ensembles which make the biggest impact on our own closet. This week, she’s taking the 76th Cannes Film Festival by storm in a series of dreamy dresses — but it was a more casual look that sent Us shopping!

In the midst of the renowned event, Sweeney was photographed outside of Hotel Martinez in France on Monday, May 22. She wore baggy low-rise jeans, a Celine bra top and a blue and white striped button-up as a chic layer, worn open. This lightweight layer truly pulled the look together. The best part? We knew we’d be able to find something similar out there!

This Bellastory top looks practically the same as Sweeney’s — and it’s under $30 on Amazon. It even nails the cornflower blue shade and skinny white stripes brilliantly. You can easily cuff the sleeves of this top to channel the actress more accurately, and you can wear it as a layer over basically any tank, tee, bra or bodysuit. You can always button it up too and wear it as your main top!

Get the Bellastory Casual Button-Up Shirt for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

