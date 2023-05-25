Love Sarah Jessica Parker’s Grey Top? Here’s How to Channel Her Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have our own fashion inspirations, but there’s one name that’s going to appear on more lists than others: Sarah Jessica Parker! From Sex and the City to … And Just Like That, her most famous character, Carrie Bradshaw, is known for her risk-taking designer fashion choices.

Parker, however, has proven time and time again that she’s not one to be taken lightly off the TV screen either. She’s just as stylish in real life — and even launched her own high-end footwear line! So naturally, the top she wore on Wednesday, May 24, had Us running to recreate her look. For under $30 (yes, seriously)!

Parker wore the piece as she participated in a keynote presentation at the U.S. Book Show yesterday in New York City. On stage at the NYU Kimmel Center, she spoke with Kim Coleman Foote, whose debut novel was one of the first releases from Parker’s new imprint, SJP Lit, and author and activist Glory Edim. Parker wore cuffed blue jeans, strappy black heels and a grey top with gathered fabric at the point of its V-neckline.

Jeans are no problem, but we wanted to find a top with a similar look to hers so we could channel her outfit and make it our own. Obviously, we wanted something inexpensive too. What we landed on was actually a bodysuit! This Mangopop piece has the sleeves, the V-neck and, most importantly, twisted fabric at the bust for a flattering effect and cute accent. It even has great ratings. SJP style, here we come!

Get the Mangopop Twist-Knot Bodysuit for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

