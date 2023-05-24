Minka Kelly Perfectly Styles Wide Leg Jeans — Grab a Similar Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

She’s done it again! We are consistently stunned by Minka Kelly. The Euphoria actress continues to impress not only in movies and TV shows, but also as a bestselling author thanks to her newly released memoir, Tell Me Everything. And — this goes without saying — her beauty and style are nothing short of spectacular. We continue to shop with her effortless aesthetic in mind!

The Titans star was spotted in Beverly Hills, CA on Tuesday, May 23, and her outfit left an impression on Us. It was impeccable — and yet easy to recreate without having to break the bank. We quickly embarked on a search for a perfect pair of wide leg jeans like hers!

Get the HDLTE Wide Leg Baggy Jeans for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kelly wore a black, long-sleeve top tucked into her blue, high-waisted jeans, adding a black belt to accent the sleek ensemble. It was a precise blend of modern sophistication and ‘90s street style. When we found this pair of HDLTE jeans on Amazon, we knew they’d be the ones to help shoppers recreate her outfit.

These cotton-blend jeans come in a faded, mid-wash blue, featuring whiskering details for a well-worn, vintage vibe. But they’re available in other colors too! They have a traditional five-pocket design and a zip fly with button closure. These beauties also have handy belt loops, so you can easily add a sophisticated belt of your choice like Kelly!

Get the HDLTE Wide Leg Baggy Jeans for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more wide leg jeans we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more jeans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: