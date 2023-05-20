Channel Katie Holmes’ Summery Skirt Style With Our Amazon Pick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the biggest fashion trends for 2023? The maxi skirt! The longer, the better (as long as you can still walk). Denim maxi skirts started appearing left and right for spring, but for summer, we’d love something with a little more flow — especially if we’re dressing up. The best maxi skirts, however, can be styled a bunch of different ways.

Katie Holmes proved it just the other day as she walked the streets of NYC in an effortlessly chic ensemble. She wore a knit sweater, flats and the flowiest white maxi skirt. We were instantly filled with envy. Luckily, we could remedy that envy quickly. We just needed to find a super similar skirt so we could channel the actress ASAP!

Get the v28 Full-Length Pleated Maxi Chiffon Skirt for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Most of us already have a cozy pullover sweater in our closet, but to channel Holmes’ full look, the maxi skirt is a necessity. It’s the most important part! Luckily, this v28 skirt from Amazon looks practically identical. The design has the most beautiful flow to it, the lightly pleated chiffon falling into loose ruffles as it drapes from waist to toe. There are actually three tiered layers of chiffon here, which also means you shouldn’t need a slip under this skirt!

This skirt has thousands of reviews, and shoppers definitely appreciate its inclusive size range, which offers sizes XS to 5XL. It comes in many, many colors as well, so you don’t have to stick with white. You could also grab a few shades. Maxi skirts are super in right now, so it wouldn’t hurt to own more than one!

Get the v28 Full-Length Pleated Maxi Chiffon Skirt for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

This machine-washable skirt is ready for any and every occasion. Just slip it on — the waist is elasticized, so no need to zip or button anything. We obviously recommend recreating Holmes’ outfit, but if it’s super warm outside, try trading the sweater for a tank top or cropped graphic tee.

Want to dress this skirt up? Pair it with a V-neck bodysuit or a silky cami with heels. Stying it is incredibly easy, especially as white goes with everything!

Get the v28 Full-Length Pleated Maxi Chiffon Skirt for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from v28 here and explore other skirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still shopping? See more of our favorite finds below: