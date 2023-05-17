Get Oil-Free Supermodel Skin With Naomi Campbell’s Preferred $16 Toner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of supermodels, we picture the OG Big Five — the breathtaking beauties of the ‘90s who changed the fashion industry forever. And you can’t mention these trailblazers without Naomi Campbell. According to Harper’s Bazaar, she’s “the queen of the catwalk,” even earning a shoutout in a Beyoncé song. Besides her signature strut, Campbell is also known for her flawless face. Even at age 52, she’s still glowing like in her modeling glory days. We want to age like fine wine, too!

Luckily for Us, the English icon spilled her beauty secrets to Vogue. And the very first step of her skincare routine is a $16 toner that helps with oil control. “First, I always use zinc,” Campbell said, while applying the La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner. “So, zinc spray to the face.” This water-like mist targets key signs of oily skin, making your complexion more mattified.

Read on to find out why this top-model toner is top-rated!

Get the La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Over the years, Campbell has probably used thousands of different beauty products on her skin for red carpet appearances and runway shows. So, the fact that she chooses to apply this $16 toner is saying something! Suitable for oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin, this zinc spray leaves your skin less shiny and greasy. Unlike other toners on the market, the lightweight mist won’t weigh your complexion down!

Formulated with only three ingredients (including zinc sulfate), this spray keeps it simple to reduce shine. You can use this product as a toner or a primer before makeup! Say goodbye to grease with this refreshing mist.

One reviewer raved that this toner is the “holy grail for oily skin.” Another said, “I apply this on T-zone and it got matte ALL DAY! Never seen my face stay in matte until this toner save the day! If you struggle with oily face, this bottle worth a try.” Sold!

Channel a legendary supermodel’s skincare routine with this La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner from Amazon!

