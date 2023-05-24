Cancel OK
Spanx Has Nearly 100 Pieces in Its Secret Early Memorial Day Sale

Spanx Stretch Twill Shorts/Leather-Like Joggers.Spanx

Can’t wait until Memorial Day weekend to start shopping? Why would you? The markdowns have already begun! Spanx may not have announced a big Memorial Day sale event, but it’s actually a must-shop destination this week. The secret deals are too good!

Spanx has nearly 100 items in its sale section right now, and there are savings up to 56% off. Obviously, we expect the best picks to sell out fast — so let’s not waste any time! Shop our top finds below:

Stretch Twill Shorts, 6″

Shorts on sale just in time for summer? A cute, stretchy option we can wear instead of denim? Obviously, we’re adding these twill shorts to our shopping bag. They even have hidden tummy shaping!

Was $78On Sale: $39You Save 50%
Leather-Like Jogger

Faux leather is having a big moment in fashion right now, and that means we’re taking things past moto jackets. We all know Spanx makes great faux-leather leggings, but these shaping joggers? Hello? They’re even machine-washable!

Was $168On Sale: $118You Save 30%
Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit

It’s hard for Us to resist any ribbed fabric, especially when it comes to this bodysuit. Adjustable straps, opaque fabric, a tummy-smoothing design — what more could we ask for? The Ice Pink shade is excellent for warm weather too!

Was $72On Sale: $50You Save 31%
Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette

The only thing better than a Bra-llelujah! bralette on sale? A Bra-llelujah! bralette on sale in three colorways! This everyday essential is a fan-favorite due to its smoothing hosiery back, dig-free straps and lack of underwire and hardware. Pure comfort!

Was $58On Sale: $41You Save 29%
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

The easiest grab-and-go outfit! This silky-soft, stretchy romper is made with “light-as-air” fabric to keep you cool and comfy in the summer. We love the smaller details like the keyhole back and drawstring waist!

Was $128On Sale: $90You Save 30%
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Spanx sale here!

22 Amazing Deals You Can Grab Even Before Memorial Day

15 of the Best Early Memorial Day Anti-Aging Deals on Amazon

Instant Baby Face! Grab This Plumping Serum and Primer While It's on Sale

