Spanx Has Nearly 100 Pieces in Its Secret Early Memorial Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can’t wait until Memorial Day weekend to start shopping? Why would you? The markdowns have already begun! Spanx may not have announced a big Memorial Day sale event, but it’s actually a must-shop destination this week. The secret deals are too good!

Spanx has nearly 100 items in its sale section right now, and there are savings up to 56% off. Obviously, we expect the best picks to sell out fast — so let’s not waste any time! Shop our top finds below:

Stretch Twill Shorts, 6″

Shorts on sale just in time for summer? A cute, stretchy option we can wear instead of denim? Obviously, we’re adding these twill shorts to our shopping bag. They even have hidden tummy shaping!

Was $78 On Sale: $39 You Save 50% See it!

Leather-Like Jogger

Faux leather is having a big moment in fashion right now, and that means we’re taking things past moto jackets. We all know Spanx makes great faux-leather leggings, but these shaping joggers? Hello? They’re even machine-washable!

Was $168 On Sale: $118 You Save 30% See it!

Suit Yourself Ribbed Cami Bodysuit

It’s hard for Us to resist any ribbed fabric, especially when it comes to this bodysuit. Adjustable straps, opaque fabric, a tummy-smoothing design — what more could we ask for? The Ice Pink shade is excellent for warm weather too!

Was $72 On Sale: $50 You Save 31% See it!

Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette

The only thing better than a Bra-llelujah! bralette on sale? A Bra-llelujah! bralette on sale in three colorways! This everyday essential is a fan-favorite due to its smoothing hosiery back, dig-free straps and lack of underwire and hardware. Pure comfort!

Was $58 On Sale: $41 You Save 29% See it!

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

The easiest grab-and-go outfit! This silky-soft, stretchy romper is made with “light-as-air” fabric to keep you cool and comfy in the summer. We love the smaller details like the keyhole back and drawstring waist!

Was $128 On Sale: $90 You Save 30% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Spanx sale here!

