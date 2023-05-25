The Ultimate Memorial Day Sale List for 2023

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Start your engines! Ready, set… go! Memorial Day weekend sales have officially kicked off for 2023, which means the time to shop is now. Looking for new clothes? Skincare? Home finds? Wines? Deals are popping up all over the internet right now. We’ve been covering the early deals — but now we’re here to help you find the best of the weekend!

We’ve rounded up 30 of the top Memorial Day deals for 2023 below. You’ll find overall sale info and some of our favorite items to add to your cart. Let’s go!

Ruffle Butts — Use code ALLSWIM to take 30% off all swimwear from May 25-30!

Our Absolute Favorites: Bringing a baby into the summer sun can be stressful, so let Ruffle Butts help keep them sunburn-free. We love the Pinafore One-Piece for girls and the Logo Long Sleeve One-Piece Rash Guard for boys!

Shop more Ruffle Butts swimwear deals here!

Naomi Whittel — Use code NICE23 to take 40% off Hair Nutrition / Take 30% off bestsellers!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you or someone you love is experiencing hair loss, this Hair Nutrition supplement could change everything. Thanks to the Kerafol™ hair anchoring technology, you could see a 34% decrease in hair loss and 8x increase in hair growth after just 90 days!

Shop all bestsellers at Naomi Whittel here!

Intelligentsia — Take 20% off orders $50+ from May 27 to June 1!

Our Absolute Favorite: Our mouths are watering just thinking about starting off our day with this Persephone Blend. Featuring blackberry, juniper and hibiscus, this coffee is perfect for warm weather — whether you enjoy it hot or cold!

Shop all coffee, espresso and accessories at Intelligentsia here!

InfiniteAloe — Use code USA to take 20% off sitewide until May 31!

Our Absolute Favorite: Baby-soft skin starts with this Réparneu Skin Polish. Fine bamboo particles physically slough away dead skin while aloe and glycolic acid soothe and hydrate. An all-around luxurious experience!

Shop all skincare at InfiniteAloe here!

Lightopia — Take up to 50% off sitewide and get free shipping from May 19 to June 2!

Our Absolute Favorite: Changing the lighting in your home can make a world of difference. Lightopia has so many incredible statement pieces, but if you want a quick and literal glow-up for your home, check out this breathtaking Mina Table Lamp ASAP!

Shop all lighting and fans on sale at Lightopia here!

Solawave — Use code MEM25 to take 25% off sitewide from May 24-29!

Our Absolute Favorite: This new and improved 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand is small and sleek but packs a big punch when it comes to anti-aging skincare. With its red light technology, galvanic current, facial massage and therapeutic warmth, your skin could be smooth and clear in no time!

Shop all of the Solawave Memorial Day Flash Sale here!

Roka — Take up to 45% off until May 31!

Our Absolute Favorite: This is Roka’s biggest sale, and we’re not missing out! Take $65 off these timeless, polarized Lockhart sunglasses in multiple colors. Shoppers are super impressed by the fit, even wearing them for workouts and drumming!

Shop all sunglasses on sale at Roka here!

Sunski — Take 25% off sitewide from May 19-29!

Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t forget about blue light glasses! If you’ve been considering them for a while, this is your moment. Keep your eyes safe and comfortable with these Yuba Clear Blue Light Glasses. They’re super stylish — and they’re made with recycled frames!

Shop all eyewear deals at Sunski here!

Ooni — Take up to 30% off select pizza ovens and accessories until May 29!

Our Absolute Favorite: For as long as we can remember, we’ve wanted our own pizza oven. Prepare to become the most popular house in town when you pick up this bestselling Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven. Cook a stone-baked fresh 12-inch pizza in just 60 seconds!

Shop all pizza oven and accessory deals at Ooni here!

Good American — Use code MAY25 to take 25% off sitewide from May 24-29!

Our Absolute Favorite: Khloe Kardashian‘s clothing brand is famous for its inclusive denim, so obviously we have to feature our favorite pair of jeans here, the Always Fits Good Legs Straight Jeans. Each size encapsulates multiple sizes so you can get the perfect fit every time!

Shop all of the sitewide sale at Good American here!

Anthropologie — Take up to 40% off home and an extra 40% off sale items until May 29!

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s hard to resist adding a candle to your cart when you’re shopping at Anthropologie. Luckily, these beautiful Terraza Candles are over half off in this sale. Grab Apricot Sage or Sandalwood Vanilla (or both)!

Shop all Memorial Day deals at Anthropologie here!

Aspen Green — Take 25% off your purchase / Take 35% off auto-ship orders with code MDW35 plus free shipping!

Our Absolute Favorite: If a breath of fresh air isn’t quite enough to clear your stressed mind and body, you might want to try CBD. This lemony Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil could create a serious sense of relaxation with just a few drops!

Shop all Memorial Day deals at Aspen Green here!

BaubleBar — Take up to 70% off sale and take 20% off all bracelets with code STACKING20 for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite: With its baguette stones and a gold-plated shine, you’ll want to wear this Amelia Cubic Zirconia Ring everywhere. It’s great for stacking and can be dressed up or down with ease!

Shop all Memorial Day BaubleBar deals here!

Wine Insiders — Use code WINE60 to take $60 off any order or more!

Our Absolute Favorite: You can stock up on numerous bottles of wine during this sale! Why not add an Italian award-winner like this Brotello Vino Rosato to your cart first?

Shop all deals at Wine Insiders here!

Dermstore — Use code SUN to take up to 20% off sitewide with free shipping from May 22-31!

Our Absolute Favorite: Sunday Riley is on every skincare lover’s wish list, and this Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment is one of the most famous beauty finds out there. Time to add it to your vanity!

Shop all Summer Sale deals at Dermstore here!

Coco & Eve — Use code SAVE20 to take 20% off sitewide from May 23-30!

Our Absolute Favorite: Want sun-kissed, beautifully bronze skin before you even hit the beach? Make sure to grab a bottle or two of this cult-favorite Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam!

Shop all Memorial Day Sale deals at Coco & Eve here!

Target — Take up to 40% off summer home essentials from May 21-29!

Our Absolute Favorite: Your yard will be chic and aglow with these Threshold Incandescent Mini Lights hanging up. Keep the party going well into the night!

Shop all summer home essential deals at Target here!

Violet Grey — Take up to 50% off select items from May 23-29!

Our Absolute Favorite: Long, strong, voluminous lashes, here we come! This Dr. Devgan Platinum Long Lash serum is nearly $40 off right now, so you may even want to grab two!

Shop all Spring Event deals at Violet Grey here!

Nordstrom — Take up to 60% off in the Half-Yearly Sale for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite: Nordstrom has tens of thousands of products on sale right now, so it’s hard to narrow it down to just one. That being said, we know so many shoppers are going to want one of these Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dresses for summer!

Shop all deals in the Half-Yearly Sale at Nordstrom here!

Macy’s — Use code MEMDAY to take up to an extra 20% off select sale and clearance items for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite: We all put off buying new cookware for too long — it’s a big investment! But it’s definitely a little easier when you’re saving a chunk of extra cash with this Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set. 14 pieces!

Shop all sale and clearance deals in the Macy’s Memorial Day sale here!

Dermelect — Use code MDE20 to take 20% off sitewide and get free shipping on purchases $25 from May 25-30!

Our Absolute Favorite: Getting your beauty sleep is a very real thing when you have this Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum in your arsenal. Say goodbye to your dullness, dark age spots, redness and fine lines, because they could soon be fading away!

Shop all Memorial Day sale items at Dermelect here!

Kosas — Take up to 50% off select Kosas sets from May 21-29!

Our Absolute Favorite: Only have a few minutes to get ready? Need to put on a face while you’re on the go? All you need is this Ready in 5 Set for some fast, beautiful soft glam. It comes with a blush/highlighter palette, a lip gloss and a liquid eyeshadow!

Shop all sets on sale at Kosas here!

MeUndies — Use code MDW40 to take 40% off sitewide from May 24-30!

Our Absolute Favorite: While you can always grab fantastic underwear at MeUndies, at this time of year, we definitely recommend checking out the swimwear too. The shell and starfish print on this fully-lined one-piece bathing suit is so cute!

Shop all Memorial Day deals at MeUndies here!

Wayfair — Take up to 70% off select items for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite: Sitting and working at your desk all day might make you restless, so the option to stand up (or even use a walking pad) with something like this Upper Square Albin 37.5″ Standing Desk can majorly upgrade your day-to-day life!

Shop all Memorial day deals at Wayfair here!

Skin Gym — Take up to 50% off summer essentials from May 25-28!

Our Absolute Favorite: A heart-shaped skincare mask? We’re obsessed already. There’s so much more to love about this Wrinklit Heart LED Mask too, like how it uses multiple types of light therapy to help target aging and acne concerns!

Shop all Memorial Day deals at Skin Gym here!

Amazon — Countless deals across the site!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Almost every dermatologist or A-lister has this EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 46 in their everyday skincare routine. Time to join in!

Our Absolute Favorite Clothing Deal: If you have a vacation on the horizon, you must check out this two-piece Anrabess set. It comes in so many colors and prints!

Our Absolute Favorite Shoe Deal: These Dream Pairs sandals are the spring and summer shoes you’ve been waiting for. We love that they provide just enough of a wedge heel to stand out without hurting your feet!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: It’s not often that a carpet-cleaning vacuum manages to go viral, but this Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner made it happen!

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: Have a pair of Apple AirPods Pro on your wish list? Who doesn’t? Grab a 2nd generation pair marked way down right now!

Shop more great Amazon deals here!

