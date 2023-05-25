39% Off! Kick Back and Relax in This IG-Worthy Avocado Pool Float

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day weekend! Barbecues, shopping — sleeping in an extra day! The unofficial start of summer! We’re absolutely living for it. For a good amount of the country, this is also the weekend most people uncover the pool and ready it up for the season. How we missed it!

Whether you love competing in a cannonball contest or floating around and napping on an inflatable tube, there’s nothing better than a pool day. Want your next pool party to stand out and lead to lasting memories — and really cute photos? We have a deal you’re going to want to check out!

Was $33 On Sale: $20 You Save 39% See it!

The Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float is one of the cutest things we’ve seen all year. It’s an excellent pick for your own backyard, for a bachelorette party at an Airbnb or even for taking out on the lake. Anywhere you’ll be taking photos, you’ll want this float around. It’s perfect for relaxing too!

The avocado shape of this float is perfect for lounging, as you can rest your booty right where the pit normally goes. This float, however, does come with a “pit” in the form of an inflatable brown beach ball! It can simply be removed and tossed around for a game of pool volleyball or Keep It Up.

Was $33 On Sale: $20 You Save 39% See it!

This pool float is made with a durable, raft-grade material to avoid pops. Plus, unlike with real avocados, the green won’t fade to brown! It stays fresh and vibrant so it can really boost your mood and make your Instagram posts more eye-catching. This float has fast inflation and deflation too. You don’t need to blow it up with your mouth! You could use a toy air pump, or even a hair dryer, which you likely already own. Want to make things even easier with an electric pump? Check out this one from the same brand!

You can grab this avocado pool float in two sizes, though we’re focusing on the XL. It’s just $3 more than the large right now — though you can grab a good deal on either. The large is 59” x 43.3” while the XL size is 65” x 49” for a little more room. Want more floats? Check out the cute seashell design available on the same page for under $20!

Was $33 On Sale: $20 You Save 39% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Jasonwell here and explore other pool and water toys here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: