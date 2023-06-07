Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A woman of endless facets! Like a diamond (or her stunning sapphire ring), Princess Kate has many sides to her. She’s a royal, she’s a mom, she wears designer gowns and sparkling tiaras… and sometimes, she can be found on the rugby pitch. In fact, she’s the Patron of the Rugby Football Union!

Kate met with players at the Maidenhead Rugby Club on Wednesday, June 7, to discuss her Shaping Us campaign, which focuses on raising awareness for early childhood development. Naturally, she made time for some fun too! She sported a baby blue tee with England Rugby’s red rose logo, navy high-rise joggers and a sleek high ponytail in her hair as she ran drills with the players. You know we needed joggers like hers — stat!

We knew we could not only get a similar look to Kate’s but also a pair of high-quality pants with this pair of The Gym People joggers. They’re number one bestsellers on Amazon with thousands upon thousands of reviews, and they happen to be on sale right now!

These joggers have a wide, high-rise waistband that’s flattering and lets you skip the drawstring, and they’re made of a lightweight, sporty material, so they’re warm weather-friendly and ready for spring and summer activities. We’re talking low friction, four-way stretch and water-resistant polyamide. Oh, and these joggers have pockets! Now that’s a win.

