Recreating royal fashion is like trying to score the best deals on Black Friday — there’s always a mad rush to grab the goods before they sell out. If Princess Kate debuts a new look in public, then it will most likely be out of stock shortly thereafter. We all just want to be one step closer to achieving that elevated aesthetic! But even though Kate could choose to exclusively wear luxury labels, the Duchess of Cambridge supplements her designer wardrobe with affordable brands like Zara, ASOS and Gap. Royals — they’re just like Us.
Proving she really is a relatable (future) queen, Kate recently stepped out in a sunny yellow blazer, white trousers and Veja sneakers. Marked by gold trim on a white background, these shoes are a regular in the Princess of Wales’ rotation. It’s well-known in the celeb style space that Kate has rocked these kicks many times before, often with a tailored jacket and structured pants. We love the shoe’s simple silhouette and pop of metallic color, which is a big trend this season. And now you can shop this exact same sneaker from Net-a-Porter!
Not only are these sneakers stylish, they’re also sustainable! The sole was crafted with eco-friendly materials, including rice waste and recycled rubber. In addition, the shoes are made with white leather and organic cotton laces.
A classic white sneaker is a summer staple! Channel Kate’s chic style by teaming this shoe with slim-fit pants and a blazer on top. You could also pair these trainers with a sundress for an effortlessly cool (and comfortable!) vibe. And of course, you can’t go wrong with blue jean shorts and a tee on a hot summer day. These Veja sneakers really are the gold standard!
If you’re on the fence about these particular sneakers, we went ahead and tracked down seven other options for you below! Think a handful of Veja faves and some similar styles from different brands. Stroll into summer in this fashion-forward footwear!
