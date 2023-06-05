Kaley Cuoco Says She Keeps This Lip Gloss in Her ‘Makeup Bag All Year’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Summer is the season of dewy beauty. As Katy Perry once said, “Sun-kissed skin so hot, we’ll melt your popsicle!” Just like we lather on sunblock for a golden glow, we swipe on lip gloss for a plump pout. And as Lil Mama once said, “My lip gloss is poppin’!” Luscious lips are a must during Hot Girl Summer!
Another celebrity who understands the power of a summer slay is new mama Kaley Cuoco. The Big Bang Theory actress is a fan of minimalist makeup, so naturally, she loves a good gloss. In fact, she told Byrdie that this Jamie Makeup balm and gloss hybrid is one of her summer staples! “I keep it in my makeup bag all year, but especially in the summer because I prefer makeup-free with a touch of gloss!” she said. Lip gloss meets lip balm — the perfect pairing!
Jamie Makeup is not your average beauty brand! Founded by celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, this cosmetics company is 100% clean and red carpet-tested! Greenberg’s clientele includes Hollywood royalty: Jessica Alba, Kristen Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Tracee Ellis Ross, and of course, Kaley Cuoco.
From awards shows to Amazon! Now you can score this celeb-approved lip tint for summer and beyond. Keep scrolling to shop this Jamie Makeup moisturizer!
The Jamie Makeup Bloss Balm and Gloss Hybrid is two-in-one beauty essential! This glowy gloss leaves your lips soft and shiny. Available in both clear and color, this lip tint delivers the ultimate hydration. Shea butter keeps your lips nourished and moisturized, while hyaluronic prevents dryness and peppermint soothes and heals. Plus, it’s clean, vegan and cruelty-free! We know we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but the colorful packaging is too cute.
One reviewer raved, “It has the perfect color and consistency. It looks beautiful on me!” And another shopper said, “The products are fantastic. Super moisturizing with a beautiful hint of color. Best of all, they are not the least but sticky, which is usually the case with gloss and why I’ve not often purchased it. These products will be a permanent part of my routine.”
Choose from The Clear One, The Pink One or The Nude One to customize your color. Ready to instantly upgrade your gloss game? Channel Cuoco’s summer skincare routine with this Jamie Makeup balm and gloss!
