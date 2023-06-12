Polka Dot Perfection! Katie Holmes’ Chanel Jeans Led Us to This $26 Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another day, another slay! This must be Katie Holmes’ morning mantra. Every time we see photos of the Dawson’s Creek actress, we’re inspired to go shopping and add a new stylish piece to our own wardrobe. Her appearance at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women’s Luncheon on Friday, June 9, was no exception!

Holmes attended the luncheon with fellow actresses including Stephanie Hsu, Chelsea Peretti and Lily Rabe, keeping things casual-chic in a simple white top, a Chanel jacket and a pair of dotted logo blue jeans also from the iconic luxe label. Her jeans cost just under $2,000, and they are not easy to find (seriously — there are countless TikToks dedicated to the pursuit of these pants!). Fortunately for Us, this inexpensive pair from Amazon is readily available.

Get the Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Holmes’ pair, these jeggings are covered with small white polka dots. We know sometimes jeggings are not convincing as real denim, but this Amazon Essentials pair pulls out all of the stops, from its belt loops to its functional back pockets. Meanwhile, you get to enjoy the benefits of the stretchy cotton blend and the smoothing panel at the stomach!

Another big plus for this pair of polka dot pants? They come in both regular and long lengths, so if you’re on the taller side like Holmes, you don’t have to worry about an accidental cropped effect. Love the look but want to explore some other options? We’ll show you more of our picks from Amazon below!

Get the Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more polka dot jeans and pants we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more jeans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: