Best Hair Growth Supplements: 5 Vitamins for Hair Growth

Are you missing your dazzling head of locks or the length and strength of Rampunzel’s hair from yesteryear? Then you might want to know more about the most effective hair growth supplements in 2023.

This article will explain the benefits and disadvantages of topical and oral hair growth supplements and provide other information that may help you select the right product for your hair growth needs.

Hair growth is a common concern for both men and women as they mature, and many are seeking the best daily treatments to regenerate or prevent hair loss. Hair loss or alopecia can happen suddenly or gradually over time, and hair loss can happen in different patterns for men and women.

Hair loss can be mild or severe, and it can be a temporary condition or a permanent problem. Some common causes of hair loss can be attributed to genetics, aging, medical conditions, stress, and environmental factors.

While more men experience hair loss or balding, women may have more ‘hair cares’ and worry about hair loss. Female and male hair loss patterns have some differences, but many forms are considered hereditary.

Male Pattern Hair Loss

The most common male hair loss types are receding hairline or balding on the top of the head.

It affects 30-50% of men by the age of 50.

Female Pattern Hair Loss

This pattern is often characterized by a noticeable thinning occurs or a widening of a specific balding area, usually on the top of the head.

Female hair loss usually happens after menopause as a result of hormone changes.

What You Need to Know About the Best Hair Growth Supplements

Men and women may have different hair regrowth supplement needs, so it is important to research a wide range of products to determine what might be best based on gender and hormonal influences.

We searched for the most effective hair loss management supplements, and we shortlisted five stellar brands that have top-tier ingredients and highly positive customer reviews.

Prevention and early intervention are key to hair health management. Once old hairs fall out of a follicle, it takes longer for new hairs to replace them. Effective hair growth supplements help restore the vitality and abundance of hair by supporting follicle health and function.

Below are our top five products for best hair growth supplements. The section is followed by more in-depth descriptions of each product.

Product Winners in Each Category:

These best hair growth supplements feature unique products specially formulated to address specific hair growth goals.

Best Hair Growth Supplements in 2023

Here is more information about the top five winners. We compiled company information, product pros, and features to help you learn more about various product choices.

Best Overall Hair Growth Supplement: Happy Head

Company Overview

Happy Head was founded by two hair loss experts, Drs. Ben Sherman, and Sean Sherman, with a mission of providing potent hair growth treatments. They set out to create a product that lowered the side effects (and specifically the sexual side effects) associated with many oral hair growth treatments.

Their company includes 100% board-certified dermatologists specializing in hair growth. When you sign up, their hair experts provide a FREE consultation to help you get started. From there you’ll have ongoing concierge support from your assigned dermatologist to answer any questions or make formula adjustments.

Product Features

Happy Head is a telemedicine hair growth company that creates customized, prescription-grade hair growth solutions for men and women. The monthly subscription includes a consultation with a hair expert and a customized topical solution or oral medication. Their topical solutions are gentle, effective, easy to use, and known to have much lower if any side effects compared to alternatives. Many customers notice hair growth improvement within 3-6 months.

The topical product is applied directly to the scalp with a dropper, which is then massaged into the scalp for a few moments. It is important to let the treatment absorb into the scalp for about two hours before swimming, showering, or excessive sweating.

Size: 2 ounces/60 ml (travel-friendly)

How to Use: topical application is applied to scalp

Active ingredients: Finasteride 0.3%, Dutasteride 0.3%, Spironolactone 0.5%, Minoxidil 8%, and Latanoprost 0.005%

Pros

The solution is customizable based on the customer’s age, sex, and medical history

Customizable active ingredients include: Finasteride, Dutasteride, Spironolactone, Latanoprost and Minoxidil

60% off the first order with promotional codes

What Customers Love

Customers love how it slowed hair thinning and prevented future hair loss. They also like how effective it is without the negative side effects other treatments can cause. In particular, men who experienced sexual dysfunction due to other hair growth treatments noticed that Happy Head’s topical treatment did not negatively impact intimacy. Many customers prefer this form of treatment to oral supplements. They also like that it can be applied externally rather than ingesting a capsule or tablets, and they find it easy to use.

Buy Now!

Best Women’s Hair Product: Hers Minoxidil Solution

Company Overview

The mission of Hers is to help the world feel great through the power of better health. Hers offers consultation sessions with licensed medical professionals. They offer a range of products to reduce acne, anxiety, and depression and improve skin and sexual health. Hers offers a quiz to help customers identify hair regrowth needs.

Product Features

Hers Women’s Minoxidil 2% Drops are absorbed into the scalp and facilitate hair’s natural growth cycle by activating follicles. A dropper of 1 ml is applied to the scalp twice a day. Customers should apply the drops to the area where they would like to see regrowth. For example, apply to the temples, top of the head, or other areas of concern. It is safe to use with color-treated hair. Inactive ingredients include alcohol, purified water, and propylene glycol.

Size: 2 ounces/60 ml

How to use: Apply one drop twice a day

Active ingredient: Minoxidil 2%

Pros

FDA approved

Results in 3-6 months

Easy application in denser hair

What Customers Love

Customers are impressed with hair growth after continuous use. They love that the product is safe, gentle, and easy to use. Some women claim it resulted in thicker, healthier hair. Some even reported noticing differences in thickness after a couple of weeks of use. Many customers also love the subtle smell.

Buy Now!

Best Beard Care Product: Betterbrand BetterHair Serum

Company Overview

Bettebrand takes product development seriously. They research, validate key ingredients, and then source products from reliable, ethical sources. Each product is batch tested by a third-party independent lab to ensure quality and safety.

Product Features

Better Hair and Beard Serum is made of natural rosemary oil. It is suitable for all hair types and works on heads and beards.

Size: 2 ounces/60 ml

How to Use: Apply a drop twice a day to the area targeted for hair regrowth.

Active ingredients: rosemary

Pros

Natural and chemical free

Stimulates hair growth and thickness

Nourishes hair follicles and scalp

What Customers Love

Customers love how this product improves the volume and appearance of hair. They love the comprehensive hair the serum provides, and they find that this organic oil provides a safe and effective hair regrowth treatment. Customers appreciate the affordable price and believe it is a very cost-effective treatment for hair loss and regrowth.

Buy Now!

Best Prescription Tablets: Strut Health Oral Minoxidil Tablets

Company Overview

Strut’s mission is to improve the digital clinic experience and reduce the stigma associated with specific product categories. They offer a wide range of wellness products that support men’s and women’s health, skincare, and nail formulas. Certified doctors create personalized treatment plans.

Product Features

Strut’s Oral Minoxidil Tablets are prescription-only and contain the active ingredient Minoxidil (which increases the size of hair follicles). It also extends the hair growth phase, so these tablets may stimulate hair growth and thickness for many customers.

This product contains the same active ingredient as the acclaimed Rogaine brand.

Size: 90-day supply (1.25 mg per dose)

How to Use: Take a tablet at the same time each day.

Active ingredients: Minoxidil

Pros

Can be used with topical hair growth supplement

May enhance the thickness, pigmentation, and length of new hair growth

Easy to store in a cool, dry compartment

What Customers Love

This tablet is appealing to customers who do not like applying a topical solution. Customers report this product increased hair regrowth, and they like using this product along with a Strut topical solution for best results.

Buy Now!

Best Hair Hydration Product: Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Shampoo

Company Overview

The founder of Coco & Eve was inspired by the beauty of Bali and its therapeutic botanicals. Emily combined the goodness of products with serious science. She has since won many international awards for beauty products.

Product Features

Coco and Eve’s Like a Virgin Super Hydrating Shampoo promotes hair growth and health. It is free of parabens, silicons, and sulfates, and it is packed with Bali botanicals such as coconut, avocado oil, and pineapple, which makes it a gentle, effective shampoo.

Size: 250 ml bottle

How to Use: Apply a dollop to wet hair and scalp. Lather and rinse.

Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid

Pros

Improves health and appearance of hair

Clean and cruelty-free products

No parabens and sulfates

What Customers Love

Customers love how soft, shiny, and silky their hair looks after using the hydrating shampoo. Many attribute restoration of thinning and damaged hair to consistent use of this hydrating shampoo.

Buy Now!

How We Picked the Best Hair Growth Supplements

To select the best options for hair regrowth, we identified several critical factors that characterize the most competitive hair growth supplement companies.

Factors such as the production process, favorable customer reviews, and the use of quality ingredients were the three main criteria for choosing the best products on the market.

Production Process

The companies we included in this list are certified in good manufacturing procedures. Their cGMP status indicates that they value using top-tier ingredients and conscientious manufacturing procedures. They also ensure rigid quality and safety product testing using third-party labs. Some oral supplements and topical hair growth supplements are made by using high-tech processing strategies and state-of-the-art equipment.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive about the product quality, customer service, and results from using products on this list. Many had tried other brands before they discovered products by one of these five companies.

Quality Ingredients

These supplements include superior ingredients sourced from reputable suppliers who are certified in good manufacturing practices (cGMP). Several studies highlight the quality of ingredients like minoxidil is critical in minimizing hair loss and promoting regrowth.

What to Look For When Buying Hair Growth Supplements

Form of Hair Growth Supplements

Hair growth supplements come in topical and oral forms. Each form has pros and cons and may depend on customer preference and hair regrowth needs. Consider your preference for taking supplements and your hair growth needs.

Some main points to consider are the convenience of each option and personal routine.

Tablets: Many customers like tablets because there is no mess or need to wait until a topical hair treatment dries before swimming, showering, or activities that involve water.

Oils: They are generally applied to the scalp and rubbed in. Many customers say the main pro is the effectiveness of the oil without nasty side effects. The disadvantage is that oil use may have to be considered in light of personal routines. For example, a person may have to wait until the treatment is dry before styling hair. It may be important to have access to a sink for washing hands after applying a hair growth oil product.

Flavor

Most tablets come in a natural flavor. Tablets, pills, and capsules are designed to be swallowed whole and washed down with water quickly.

Price

Hair growth supplements range in price, but higher quality products using organic and other high-end ingredients tend to be more costly. Customers can expect to pay between 20-80 or more per bottle or monthly prescription fee.

Potential Side Effects of Hair Growth Supplements

Potential side effects of hair growth supplements vary from minor to more significant complaints.

Minor side effects might include scalp and skin irritation which tend to be temporary. More significant challenges include temporary sexual dysfunction, but complications tend to decrease once the treatment is reduced or stopped.

Many customers associate ingesting oral supplements with sexual performance problems but report fewer difficulties with topical solutions.

FAQs:

Why does hair start thinning?

A common reason for hair loss is the aging process. Hair tends to change as we mature and go through hormonal changes. It often thins, becomes more brittle, and grows more slowly. Some people notice a gradual loss of hair, while others believe that sudden hair loss is associated with hormonal changes.

Environmental factors can also play a critical role in increasing hair loss. Pollutants, toxins, and poor diet can contribute to hair loss. Stress is also another critical factor in hair restoration. Some people with high-stress levels report shedding or clumps of hair that fall out easily during challenging times.

Illness can contribute to hair loss—patients with severe COVID-19 claim that they noticed hair loss after contracting and recovering from the virus.

Do hair growth supplements work?

Many customers claim that hair growth supplements work. They reported better overall hair health and regrowth in areas that were bald or thinning. They may also report less shedding and better hair density.

Several research studies also indicate that supplements have a positive effect on hair regrowth and health. One study showed that zinc, pumpkin seed oil, and other supplements may have beneficial effects on hair regrowth.

How long does it take to see results?

It is common for customers to notice improvements within 3-6 months. Improvement depends on the type and severity of symptoms. Consistent use is critical for achieving the desired results.

If you stop taking hair loss supplements, will you lose hair again?

Hair loss might continue after you stop treatment. A significant factor is the cause and severity of hair loss, but it is important for anyone using hair growth supplements to use products consistently. Whether hair loss is minimal, moderate, or extreme, it is important to stay consistent with treatment for optimal results.

Can hair growth supplements regrow hair in bald spots?

It is possible to regenerate hair in bald spots. Although many factors influence this process, many customers report a positive change in hair health and specifically bald spots. Hair regrowth depends on health conditions, consistent hair growth supplement use, stress, and environmental factors.

Is it better to take a supplement or use a product designed for external application?

Both forms have their advantages, but many people report fewer negative side effects with topical hair growth products.

Some people prefer tablets and capsules over topical products because they find it inconvenient to apply and rub in the topical treatment. Others may find taking vitamins and tablets unpleasant in general, so they might prefer a product for external use.

Conclusion

Hair is important and personal, so the right hair supplement can make a difference in a person’s self-esteem and appearance. Whether you select a topical product, oral supplement or decide to use both, you should expect to see some regrowth within 3 to 6 months. It is important to stay consistent with treatment so that the follicles are continuously in optimal shape for regenerating hair growth.

More clinical research is needed to investigate the restorative potential of oral and topical hair growth supplements. Overall these products are safe, well-tolerated, and effective.