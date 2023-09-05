Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, you know the awful feeling of waking up in the A.M. and being confronted in the mirror with a newly-formed zit that’s about to “pop.” Talk about starting your day off with a setback… and ensuring that all you’ll be thinking about ’til bedtime is that third eye raising up in the middle of your forehead, or the giant bump brewing hot and painful on your chin. Getting pimples as an adult brings a new sort of frustration to skincare, and it can be difficult to know how to approach zits without immediately reverting to High School You and poking, pinching and prodding it in an effort to get rid of the unsightly acne until it’s an even worse mess than you started with. But what else can you do in the short term?

Well, in a word — patch! Okay, two words — Mighty Patch. Hydrocolloid pimple patches from Mighty Patch have emerged in the last few years as one of the best ways to treat stubborn acne quickly and hygienically, with incredible before-and-after images available from realm users standing as testimony for their amazing effectiveness. Keep on reading to learn more about how Mighty Patch, and how a simple pimple spot can help keep acne from becoming aggressive.

Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches stand as the no. 1 bestselling “pore cleansing strips” on Amazon, and are the true originals in the hydrocolloid acne treatment sphere. The patches are hydrocolloid stickers which improve the look of pimples in just hours without any popping. Ideally, you can stick it on, get some sleep and wake up with clearer looking skin — but it’ll work at any time of day, with visible results in under eight hours. Each patch absorbs the gross gunk in pimples responsible for their icky, red-or-white-headed appearances and painful, bothersome sensations. How do they do it? It’s all about the medical-grade hydrocolloid, which has particles to draw out and absorb junk from blemishes and then form a hydrated gel over the lesion — creating a moist environment to promote healing and protect new tissue. It’s all super-scientific, and all you need to do is peel, stick, wait and watch in wonder!

They’re also great for preventing further irritation from making acne worse, protecting them from the elements and nervous picking fingers. They’re easy to bring on the go, and come in a variety of versions to suit all of your needs. We’re partial to the OG Mighty Patches, but there’s also the Mighty Patch Invisible+ for daytime wear even on the go or out in public!

Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches have an incredible 96,000+ perfect 5-star reviews on Amazon, with many customers sharing pictures of their before-and-after experience with using Mighty Patch. One of these users who shared their story in the Amazon reviews section called the product “zit wizardry,” stating, “What came off from the big [zit] looked like a sky scraper, just a cylinder of pus… Had some mild redness for 2-3ish days after but nothing alarming or as noticeable as the pimple itself was — which I could see without looking in a mirror by looking down.”

Another reviewer raved that they were “AMAZED” after using their first Mighty Patch: “This was my first time ever using any kind of pimple patch,” the user shared. “This monster of a pimple came up on my lip. I really wasn’t sure about how to treat it other than applying tea tree oil. Someone recommended pimple patches so I got these. First photo is the day before I got the patches. Second photo is after using the patches two days in a row. I was shocked at how well they actually worked, and thankful that it did! I love these and will continue to use them on breakouts.”

If you’re looking for a treatment to zap stubborn zits before they become an uncomfortable issue, look no further than Mighty Patch — available for just $12 per 36-count sticker pack on Amazon!

