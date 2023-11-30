Treat Yourself! 21 Best Holiday Gifts Just for You

‘Tis the season to treat yourself! While you’re busy making a list and checking it twice, add yourself to the holiday shopping agenda. Why wait for someone else to get you your dream gift when you could just buy it for yourself?
I rounded up 21 elite indulgences below, from under-eye masks to massagers. Relax and unwind with self-care staples, sweat it out with exercise essentials or go glam with my beauty and fashion favorites! All of these items are editor-approved, so you’re in excellent hands. Scroll for my picks!
Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set 2023
For the Skincare Star: Searching for superior skincare at an affordable price point? Look no further than Laneige! This limited-edition Holiday Hydration Gift Set features three bestsellers: the cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry, the whipped Water Bank Cream Moisturizer and the Cream Skin Toner. These products are my holy grail products — the hype is real!
Pros:
- Limited-edition set of bestsellers
- On sale!
- Leaves your skin hydrated and plump
Cons:
- None — you just may become hooked on these products!
Available at: Amazon
Merit Five Minute Morning: The Core Collection
For the Makeup Maven: According to some of the brightest stars in Hollywood, Merit Beauty has serious merit. Cameron Diaz, Jenna Dewan, Mandy Moore and Bethenny Frankel all swear by the clean beauty brand that prioritizes simplicity over surplus. And now you can shop this seven-piece set that allows you to finish your morning makeup routine in just five minutes. The Core Collection includes the basics: a complexion stick, blush, tinted lip oil, blending brush, highlighting balm, lengthening mascara and brow gel.
Pros:
- On sale!
- Luxe makeup set
Cons:
- Pricey
Available at: Merit Beauty
Mejuri Bold Huggie Hoops
For the Jewelry Junkie: Every gal needs a pair of hoop earrings in her jewelry collection! These 14k yellow gold huggie hoops are dainty and delicate — simple yet stunning alone or paired with other pieces. Shoppers say you can shower or sleep in these lightweight earrings. Get ready for all the compliments on these classic hoops!
Pros:
- Classic
- Lightweight
- Everyday essentials
Cons:
- Pricey for the size
Available at: Mejuri
On Cloudsurfer Sneakers
For the Sneakerhead: Run like the wind in these On Cloudsurfer sneakers! This footwear brand gets the celebrity seal of approval — Zendaya, Brooke Shields and Gisele are all fans! Designed with plush cushioning and a computer-optimized midsole, these running shoes deliver a smooth ride — on clouds, indeed!
Pros:
- Premium plush cushioning
- Super smooth ride
Cons:
- No reviews
Available at: On
Verlas Diamond Tennis Bracelet
For the Diamond Diva: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! And diamond tennis bracelets are both timeless and trendy. Made with lab-grown diamonds, this delicate bracelet is a sparkling statement piece.
Pros:
- Gorgeous jewelry
- High-quality
Cons:
- It’s an investment piece with the price tag to match
Available at: Verlas
EBY Seamless Sheer Set
For the Lady in Lingerie: We’ve never subscribed to the notion that you should only buy lingerie for a lover. Feel sexy with or without a significant other in this seamless sheer set from EBY! This intimates look comes with a V-neck sheer bra and sheer briefs for peekaboo perfection.
Pros:
- Sexy and seductive
- On sale!
Cons:
- See-through look might be too much for some
Available at: EBY
Tokki Cheer Hostess Bundle
For the Bag Lady: This holiday Hostess Bundle from Tokki is a present for future you — next time you need a gift bag for a bottle of wine, this set will be your saving grace. But these aren’t your average wine bags! When you scan the QR code on the bow, you can create a personalized message with a video, photo or GIF. And this sustainable solution can be used and regifted rather than wasting paper. Spread some holiday cheer with these eco-friendly bags!
Pros:
- Sustainable
- Personalized touch
- Use code USWEEKLY10 for 10% off all bundles through December 23!
- On sale!
Cons:
- Not the most fun gift on the list
Available at: Tokki
Sephora At-Home Spa Set
For the Beauty Buff: Turn your living space into a spa with this At-Home Spa Set from Sephora! What’s inside, you may ask? Six skincare staples: a face roller, gua sha, eye roller, reusable eye patches, spa headband and dry body brush. Such a great deal!
Pros:
- On sale!
- Relaxing
- Limited-edition
Cons:
- Mini sizes of the face roller and gua sha
Available at: Sephora
Grace & Stella Organic Bath Bombs
For the Bathing Beauty: Elevate your bath experience with these hypoallergenic bath bombs from Grace & Stella! Infused with essential oils and moisturizing butters, these bath bombs will cleanse your body and your mind. This fragrant and fizzy gift set is perfect for anyone who loves aromatherapy.
Pros:
- Great gift set
- Soothing and rejuvenating
Cons:
- Smells might not appeal to everyone
Available at: Amazon
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
For the Cozy Cuddler: Stay warm and cozy in sweater weather with this double-sided blanket! It’s the no. 1 bestseller in bed throws on Amazon. With over 77,000 reviews, this award-winning blanket comes in 24 different colors.
Pros:
- Award-winning
- Warm and cozy
- On sale!
Cons:
- None — unless you don’t like being cozy!
Available at: Amazon
Zyllion Back and Neck Massager with Heat
For Self-Care Superfan: Constantly sore but can’t afford a weekly massage at the local spa? Same. Instead, shop this back and neck massage pillow! This portable massager offers on-the-go pain relief with an added heat function.
Pros:
- On sale!
- Pain relief
Cons:
- Not cordless
Available at: Amazon
RYVE Mindfulness Adult Coloring Book
For the Intentional Artist: Miss the days of doodling in your notebook to clear your head? Now you can let your inner artist run wild with this Mindfulness Adult Coloring Book! The introspection exercises will help you relax, reflect and refocus.
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Encourages self-reflection
Cons:
- Drawing utensils not included
Available at: Amazon
BlueHills Premium Essential Oil Diffuser
For the Female Who Loves Fragrances: This premium product is part essential oil diffuser, part humidifier and part light show. In addition to diffusing essential oils, this aromatherapy tool also improves your home’s air quality and changes lights with its LED function. Bring on the benefits!
Pros:
- Aromatherapy
- Improves air quality
Cons:
- Colorful lights might bother some people
Available at: Amazon
Bearaby Hand-Crafted Knot Pillow Ball
For the Tightly-Wound Woman: Feeling stressed and strung-out? Time to invest in an emotional support pillow! This hand-crafted knot pillow delivers therapeutic and sensory stress relief. Squeeze and hug away tension with this gently weighted ball!
Pros:
- Sensory stress relief
- Cute and cuddly
Cons:
- Pricey
Available at: Amazon
Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks
For the Golden Girl: Peace out, puffy eye bags! Grace & Stella’s gold under-eye masks get the gold star in my book! Each pair of patches are sealed in individually-wrapped packets for extra-juicy hydration. And unlike other masks out there, these won’t fall off your face! An absolute must-have on the day of a special event, these eye masks will make you look alert and awake.
Pros:
- Hydrating
- Helps de-puff eyes
Cons:
- None!
Available at: Amazon
Jo Malone London Gingerbread Land Candle Collection Set
For the Candle Collector: Jo Malone London is candle royalty — literally! As Kate Middleton walked down the aisle on her wedding day, Jo Malone candles burned. Spice up your scents for the holidays with this limited-edition Gingerbread Land Candle Collection Set! The three candles included are Roasted Chestnut Scented Candle, Frosted Cherry & Clove Scented Candle and Pomegranate Noir Scented Candle.
Pros:
- Luxury scents
- Holiday fragrances
Cons:
- Expensive
Available at: Nordstrom
Kurt Geiger London Kensington Shoulder Bag
For the Handbag Heroine: If you want to buy a designer bag without breaking the bank, then Kurt Geiger London is your best bet! Each luxury handbag feels like a work of art. Take this denim shoulder bag, for instance — it’s the ultimate fashion statement! The quilted fabric is comfy-chic, and the denim design is trending.
Pros:
- Budget-friendly for a designer bag
- Fashion-forward
Cons:
- Won’t go with everything
Available at: Nordstrom
Skinny Confidential Ice Roller Face Massager
For the Puffy Princess: The Skinny Confidential founder Lauryn Bosstick called her brand’s facial massagers the “Rolls Royce of ice rollers.” And I couldn’t agree more! This face massager feels like an ice roller meets a gua sha. I can get into the crevices of my complexion to sculpt my face while de-puffing my skin at the same time. Highly recommend!
Pros:
- Helps de-puff your face
- Cooling and soothing
Cons:
- Pricey (but worth it, if you ask me!)
Available at: Amazon
Ugg Funkette Slippers
For the Queen of Comfort: Just like in the early 2000s, Uggs are one of the most stylish shoes of the season! While most of the brand’s platform slippers are sold out, the Funkette is still in stock on Zappos! Love that these cozy slippers have a back strap to keep your feet from falling out.
Pros:
- Warm and cozy
- Trendy
Cons:
- Platform can be dangerous — be careful not to trip!
Available at: Zappos
Dyson Airwrap
For the Blowout Babe: After owning the Dyson Airwrap for over a year, I can tell you that this multi-purpose hair styler is completely worth the high cost. Think about how much you spend on a single blowout at the salon! Now you can get daily blowouts from the comfort of your own home. Curl, smooth and shape your strands with this game-changing device that doesn’t rely on extreme heat. No wonder it’s a favorite amongst celebs, including Khloé Kardashian!
Pros:
- Cult-favorite product
- Delivers professional results
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Well, it isn’t cheap — but think of what you’ll save on blowouts
Available at: Amazon
Bala Bangles
For the Sporty Spice: Add hands-free resistance to your fitness regimen with these wrist and ankle weights! These elastic bands are fashionable and functional. And if you’re looking for a fun sculpt and dance-based workout, check out The Sculpt Society founded by celebrity trainer Megan Roup!
Pros:
- Lightweight and portable
- On sale!
Cons:
- Some shoppers don’t think these bangles are the most comfortable
Available at: Amazon
