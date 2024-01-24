Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When we were younger, we only used concealer to cover up the occasional breakout. But as we’ve gotten older, now we need to use this beauty product on a regular basis! Concealer has become an essential step in our makeup routine, hiding dark circles and discoloration, reducing wrinkles and, yes, still covering up the occasional breakout. Adult acne is no joke!

Certain concealers are too weak, barely masking the imperfections on our skin. Other concealers are too thick, weighing down our complexion with a heavy formula. But thanks to a tip from Alison Brie, we just found the best concealer for mature skin. Last year, the Community actress revealed her “go-to makeup look” in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “Next, I use this eye concealer by Sisley Paris,” she said, before applying the concealer underneath her eyes. This Sisley Paris concealer is a cult-favorite among customers and professional makeup artists!

Read on to learn more about this celeb-approved beauty staple!

The Sisley Paris Phyto Cernes Éclat is not your average eye concealer! Packed with botanical extracts (Phyto Cernes Éclat), this concealer makes dark circles disappear while smoothing wrinkles and de-puffing eye bags. The luxuriously creamy formula won’t settle into fine lines — instead, this concealer will leave your eyes looking rested with a natural, long-lasting finish.

Simply apply light strokes to your under-eyes and use the metallic massaging tip for a cooling, decongesting effect. You can then use a brush or your fingertips to gently tap the product into your skin.

One customer called this makeup “Magic Eye Concealer,” adding, “This will make you look like a glowing princess when you otherwise feel like a wreck.” Sign Us up! A professional makeup artist said, “You use the tiniest amount and it melds into the skin and it becomes your second skin but better.” And another reviewer raved, “Amazing product! The most natural-looking texture out of dozens of concealers I have tried. I’m 60, it doesn’t settle into fine lines and looks great hours later.”

Finally! A concealer for aging skin that will enhance our natural beauty. Score this top-rated tint from Nordstrom or Walmart today!

