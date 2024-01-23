Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you find yourself looking for your favorite products and sticking with them as long as possible after that, you aren’t alone. When it comes to highlighters, Kyle Richards knows what she likes, and she’s going to keep using it until it’s discontinued – and even after that!

During her most recent Amazon livestream, Kyle spent some time in Mexico and ran down some of her favorite products that you can shop straight from the retailer. Among some familiar skincare favorites, she showed off a multitasking highlighter that she just can’t get enough of: theBalm Hot Mama Highlighter! And guess what? It’s just $19 at Amazon!

“This is my old tried and true,” she said of the highlighter. “If they ever discontinued these, I don’t know what I would do. I’ll stock up on them.” Kyle noted that the multi-use product used to be stocked at a certain store, and then it was no longer available there, which gave her a scare, so now she grabs them when she can to make sure she never runs out.

Get the theBalm Hot Mama Highlighter for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

“The reason that this is so amazing and why people loved it when I would wear it is because this before people were doing highlighter, and it has a built-in highlighter. It’s the color that looks best on me, like a floral peach color,” Kyle explained.

The peachy pink highlight pulls triple duty. It can be used as a shadow and blush too. There’s just a hint of shimmer in it, and it comes in a fun kitsch folding package that has some serious attitude. It’s the perfect on-the-go solution!

Kyle said it best: “It’s just so pretty. When I love something, I will use it forever. I haven’t had anything better, why change? If it ain’t broke, why fix it?”

Over 600 buyers on Amazon know Kyle is on to something. They absolutely love this multitasker!

“Great blush!” one wrote. “I bought this based on a recommendation from a friend. It’s a great color for over my normal blush for a little extra glow!”

“Love this blush!” another commented. “This blush is a dupe for Nars Orgasm blush. The Hot Mama blush is just as good as the Nars for a fraction of the cost! It goes on smooth and the color is beautiful. A little goes a long way so it will last for a long time. I will definitely purchase again!”

