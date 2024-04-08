Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a fashion and beauty writer, there are few things I enjoy more than testing out new products. Whether it’s stocking up on sleek nighties to upgrade my cozy-girl sleepwear collection or scoring new skincare products before they officially launch, getting the scoop on all things fashion and beauty is one of my favorite pastimes. It keeps me updated on the latest happenings and gives me a sneak peek into what’s to come — and of course, I’m always excited to spill the tea!

Late last month, popular Japanese skincare brand Perfect One Focus launched its Smoothing Cleansing Balm. Much to my delight, they gifted me a sample to test out. This versatile cleanser dissolves makeup, removes impurities and washes away excess oils. It doesn’t stop there. The cleanser nourishes the skin as well with the help of its balm-to-oil formula. Not only does it cleanse and hydrate, this balm smooths the skin and promotes a luminous complexion. Best of all? This cleanser is so versatile that you can use it to double cleanse or as a standalone cleanser.

I’m a fan of painting on layers of my favorite beauty products daily, so I couldn’t wait to try it out. I took about two fingers worth of a scoop of the soft balm into my hands and massaged it until it transformed into a smooth oil. After rubbing it in for about a minute, I rinsed it off and was stunned to find that the thin oil had removed my waterproof eyeliner.

Since I have oily skin, I applied another round of the balm just to make sure there wasn’t anything left behind before cleansing one last time. I couldn’t help but notice the sweet citrus scent. It was very subtle and not too strong.

Overall, I think this nourishing cleansing balm is a great addition to any skincare routine. Savvy Amazon shoppers agree! “My experience with this has been wonderful,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The balm is velvety, glides onto the skin so easily, and washes off all dirt and makeup with ease,” they shared. “I’ll keep using this product because I love that it’s a 6-in-1,” the shoppers shared before closing with, “I couldn’t ask for more. It saves me time and money.”

If you’re looking for a multipurpose product to add to your skincare lineup, this nourishing balm may be a great place to start.

