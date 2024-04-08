Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been looking for a new shampoo to try, why not look to a celebrity for inspiration? Kim Kardashian always has the scoop when it comes to great hair and skin products, and now is no different. A recent TikTok Kim posted to her shared account with daughter North West revealed that she happens to keep this miracle worker in her shower, ready to go at all times. And you can have it, too!

Virtue Recovery Shampoo is $40 at Amazon, and it’s all about repairing and healing dull, damaged, and dry hair. It uses Alpha Keratin 60ku to fill in damage in your stands that’ll leave your whole head feeling stronger and healthier instead of dried out and frizzy.

Get the Virtue Recovery Shampoo for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The keratin in this shampoo helps to improve hair health with a 138% increase in color vibrancy, 95% split end reparation, a 67% reduction in frizz, and 42% less breakage, according to Virtue. It’s everything you need to attain a nice, bouncy head of hair if you’ve been struggling with doing just that.

In addition to keratin, the shampoo is jam-packed with goodies like baobab seed oil, grapefruit extract, and hydrolized quinoa for an even more effective clean, with no sulfates, parabens, or gluten used in the making.

If you’re ready to try one of the shampoos Kim does, don’t skip out on seeing what the Virtue Recovery shampoo can do for you. It may very well transform your hair as you know it.

