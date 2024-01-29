Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about you, but when it comes to fashion, I am a sucker for comfort. Nothing makes me feel better than wearing cute and practical ensembles. I live for mixing oversized pants with graphic tees and sneakers to match. When it comes to more casual occasions, I always opt for roomy trousers or stretchy tops — so, it’s no surprise that I keep the same energy when it comes to nightwear.

For years, I’d cuddle up next to my laptop and body pillows in oversized T-shirts and dingy leggings. Now that I’m older and have prioritized looking good no matter what I’m doing, it’s inspired me to elevate my pajama game!

Popular Amazon brand Ekouaer sent me several pieces from their luxe-looking line, and let’s just say that I’ve never looked better on my way to bed. Though every item in their repertoire is a confirmed hit, this luxurious, silky nightgown is in a league of its own.

Get the Ekouaer Nightgown for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This cowl neck midi dress is made from a silky material that feels so good on the skin. To be honest, the spaghetti strap frock rivals slip dresses I’d wear on a romantic date night. It’s literally that elegant. As a self-proclaimed sweaty Susan, it doesn’t take much for me to work up a sweat. Thankfully, this gown is made with a breathable fabric which keeps me cool at night. No matter how much I toss and turn, I don’t wake up sweaty. Love that for me!

I received this dress in the navy blue shade, but it’s available in 19 different hues, including funky animal print and floral styles. In terms of sizing, I ordered an XL because I like my PJs to fit a bit oversized. For a more fitted look, I’d definitely suggest going with your normal size. Best of all? It’s super affordable — shoppers can snag this find for just $29.

As I mentioned before, this dress is so chic and comfy, you could easily wear it outside. You can slip on a pair of heels for a sophisticated look — but you can even wear it with a denim jacket and canvas sneakers for laidback vibes. If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to wear rock chic dress with a silky headscarf and eye mask.

In terms of maintenance, it holds up incredibly well. I simply toss it into a delicate bag and machine wash on cold. Once that’s done, I hang it to dry.

As an undisputed queen of cozy, I can say this nightgown is beyond worth the modest price tag. What’s better than feeling beautiful as you clock in for an eight hour shift of beauty rest?

