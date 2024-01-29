Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Love is in the air! And I’m not just talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game yesterday (see you at the Super Bowl, Tay!). With Valentine’s Day only two weeks away, ’tis the season for holiday gifts. But chocolate expires and roses wilt, so I suggest investing in a festive present that lasts forever. And just to be clear, you don’t need a significant other to buy something for you. You’re significant on your own, and don’t you forget it. Treat yourself to this gorgeous Coach handbag with a heart-shaped chain!

Available in both red and pink, this pebble leather purse could not be cuter for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Just like Ugg and Abercrombie, early 2000s cult-favorite Coach has been trending again lately. And since red is the hottest color of the moment, this top handle handbag is fashion-forward for a number of different reasons. Elevate your accessories with this beautiful bag from Nordstrom!

Get the Coach Cassie Pebble Leather Top Handle Bag for $350 at Nordstrom!

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the special lady in your life, the Coach Cassie Pebble Leather Top Handle Bag is the ultimate indulgence for Valentine’s Day (but I plan on rocking this statement piece all year long)! First of all, it’s the ideal size for a night out. Spacious enough for my essentials without taking up too much room. Made from rich pebbled leather, this structured bag is simple, sleek and stylish. I love the turn-lock closure on the front flap and the exterior zip pocket for extra storage.

Plus, this purse comes with three strap options! The crossbody straps and top handle are both removable, and then there’s the iconic heart-shaped chain strap. Get ready for all the compliments with this chic Coach handbag!

While this Valentine’s Day handbag is brand-new, it has already garnered glowing reviews from customers! “What a cutie this Cassie is,” one shopper said. “She’s definitely a bit more special than her older sisters. The heart strap is absolutely adorable and unique. This V-day Cassie is a perfect 10! I am so happy I bought it.” Another reviewer raved, “My boyfriend got me this bag for our anniversary and it’s so adorable!!!!!”

This red (or pink!) handbag is an amazing accent piece. Spice up an LBD or a white top with jeans with this vibrant purse. It’s the perfect pop of color without overwhelming your outfit. You can also make your look monochrome by matching a pink ensemble with the pink purse or a red look with the red bag. Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with this heart-detail handbag from Nordstrom!

