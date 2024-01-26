25 Valentine’s Day Looks From Revolve to Spice Up Date Night

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re like Us, then you spend most of the time at home in cozy sweatpants with no makeup on. Why wear jeans when you could wear joggers? But Valentine’s Day is the one holiday that inspires Us to put on a cute outfit and go out in full glam. It’s just as much for ourselves as it is for our partner! Sometimes it’s nice to remember what it was like to put effort into our ensemble.
Valentine’s Day is for the girls! This is our opportunity to play dress-up in pink and red, receive gifts (chocolate and flowers and jewelry, oh my!) and lean into the love. So, embrace your softer side with these Valentine’s Day looks for date night. Some are sweet and some are spicy. Pick your poison!
More to Come Rose Slip Dress
Did we just discover the perfect Valentine’s Day dress? Yes, yes we did. For under $100, this stunning slip dress is a steal! And you can wear it all spring and summer too. So romantic!
Loeffler Randall Bow Bag
Best believe we’re just bejeweled! Make the whole place shimmer on Valentine’s Day with this glistening bow bag by Loeffler Randall.
Superdown Pleated Halter Top
This halter top is oh-so-flattering and surprisingly affordable (especially for Revolve!). Available in many different colors, including light pink, black and bright blue.
Norma Kamali One-Shoulder Ruched Dress
This iconic Norma Kamali dress hugs your curves in all the right places! Carrie Bradshaw even wore it in blue on And Just Like That…!
Bardot Maxi Slip Dress
Business in the front, party in the back! Turn heads in this maxi slip dress, featuring a high neck and open back.
Bardot Strapless Lace Bodysuit
Pretty in pink! This strapless lace bodysuit puts the hot in hot pink.
Tony Bianco Suede Slingbacks
These Bianco suede slingbacks are trending right now! Add a pop of color to your everyday outfits with this gorgeous shade of red.
Diane von Furstenberg Rich Dress
We could not adore this Diane von Furstenberg midi dress any more! Such a flattering design, from the ruched stomach to the peekaboo shoulder and sheer sleeves. And the burgundy color is so beautiful!
SNDYS Ruched Sheer Top
This whimsical pink top seems like it’s straight out of a fairytale! On sale for only $35.
Likely One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Likely dresses fit like a glove, and this one is currently on sale! This one-shoulder frock works for Valentine’s Day dinner or any type of cocktail party.
House of Harlow Red and Pink Mini Dress
Think pink (and red!). This color combo is Valentine’s Day in a nutshell.
Bardot Corset Bustier
Paint the town red in this sexy cropped corset bustier! Pair this top with your favorite high-waisted pants or skirt.
Free People Lace Maxi Dress
Reviewers rave over this feminine frock by Free People. Just know that it’s a little sheer!
ASTR the Label Satin Mini Dress
Out of all of the looks on this list, this may be our favorite in terms of color. That red is just ravishing! And the silhouette is our dream — tighter around the bust and waist, looser around the stomach and hips.
LoveShackFancy Silk Slip Dress
We love LoveShackFancy! This dress is definitely out of our budget, but we couldn’t resist including it! The red and pink combo just screams Valentine’s Day.
NBD Embroidered Midi Dress
If you don’t end up wearing this embroidered pink midi dress on Valentine’s Day, here are some other occasions that feel appropriate: a baby or bridal shower, graduation party, spring or summer wedding, etc. It’s giving Southern Charm!
Nookie Bodycon Midi Dress
Just like Likely, Nookie dresses also fit like a glove. This bodycon midi dress sculpts your shape with stretch (the material is 10% Spandex!). As one shopper said, “Make you look super snatched.”
Superdown Strapless Heart-Print Mini Dress
The cutest Valentine’s Day dress! We have heart eyes for this strapless heart-print mini.
h:ours Sequin Blazer Dress
Boss babe! Take care of business in this sequin blazer dress.
Line & Dot Pink and Burgundy Sweater Dress
Stay warm in this two-toned sweater dress in the ultimate Valentine’s Day shades.
Bardot Strapless Corset Dress
Complete with a high side slit, this strapless corset dress is sure to stop traffic. Red-hot!
Free People Satin Slip Dress
This Free People lace slip dress almost feels like a vintage heirloom. If bright red and pink aren’t your cup of tea, opt for these subtle VDay shades instead.
Line & Dot Cardigan Mini Dress
This cardigan mini dress is giving Jackie O! Classic and chic.
Bardot Mesh Midi Dress
Reneé Rapp wore the shirt version of this mesh dress when starring as Regina George in the new Mean Girls movie. The pastel print is too cute!
Superdown Twisted Slit Dress
Last but certainly not least, this slinky red minidress is a showstopper! Your date’s jaw will be on the floor.