25 Valentine’s Day Looks From Revolve to Spice Up Date Night

If you’re like Us, then you spend most of the time at home in cozy sweatpants with no makeup on. Why wear jeans when you could wear joggers? But Valentine’s Day is the one holiday that inspires Us to put on a cute outfit and go out in full glam. It’s just as much for ourselves as it is for our partner! Sometimes it’s nice to remember what it was like to put effort into our ensemble.

Valentine’s Day is for the girls! This is our opportunity to play dress-up in pink and red, receive gifts (chocolate and flowers and jewelry, oh my!) and lean into the love. So, embrace your softer side with these Valentine’s Day looks for date night. Some are sweet and some are spicy. Pick your poison!

More to Come Rose Slip Dress

Did we just discover the perfect Valentine’s Day dress? Yes, yes we did. For under $100, this stunning slip dress is a steal! And you can wear it all spring and summer too. So romantic!

$88.00 See It!

Loeffler Randall Bow Bag

Best believe we’re just bejeweled! Make the whole place shimmer on Valentine’s Day with this glistening bow bag by Loeffler Randall.

$350.00 See It!

Superdown Pleated Halter Top

This halter top is oh-so-flattering and surprisingly affordable (especially for Revolve!). Available in many different colors, including light pink, black and bright blue.

$64.00 See It!

Norma Kamali One-Shoulder Ruched Dress

This iconic Norma Kamali dress hugs your curves in all the right places! Carrie Bradshaw even wore it in blue on And Just Like That…!

$215.00 See It!

Bardot Maxi Slip Dress

Business in the front, party in the back! Turn heads in this maxi slip dress, featuring a high neck and open back.

$119.00 See It!

Bardot Strapless Lace Bodysuit

Pretty in pink! This strapless lace bodysuit puts the hot in hot pink.

Was $109 You Save 28% On Sale: $79 See It!

Tony Bianco Suede Slingbacks

These Bianco suede slingbacks are trending right now! Add a pop of color to your everyday outfits with this gorgeous shade of red.

$169.00 See It!

Diane von Furstenberg Rich Dress

We could not adore this Diane von Furstenberg midi dress any more! Such a flattering design, from the ruched stomach to the peekaboo shoulder and sheer sleeves. And the burgundy color is so beautiful!

$348.00 See It!

SNDYS Ruched Sheer Top

This whimsical pink top seems like it’s straight out of a fairytale! On sale for only $35.

Was $53 You Save 34% On Sale: $35 See It!

Likely One-Shoulder Midi Dress

Likely dresses fit like a glove, and this one is currently on sale! This one-shoulder frock works for Valentine’s Day dinner or any type of cocktail party.

Was $278 You Save 30% On Sale: $195 See It!

House of Harlow Red and Pink Mini Dress

Think pink (and red!). This color combo is Valentine’s Day in a nutshell.

$228.00 See It!

Bardot Corset Bustier

Paint the town red in this sexy cropped corset bustier! Pair this top with your favorite high-waisted pants or skirt.

$78.00 See It!

Free People Lace Maxi Dress

Reviewers rave over this feminine frock by Free People. Just know that it’s a little sheer!

$98.00 See It!

ASTR the Label Satin Mini Dress

Out of all of the looks on this list, this may be our favorite in terms of color. That red is just ravishing! And the silhouette is our dream — tighter around the bust and waist, looser around the stomach and hips.

$118.00 See It!

LoveShackFancy Silk Slip Dress

We love LoveShackFancy! This dress is definitely out of our budget, but we couldn’t resist including it! The red and pink combo just screams Valentine’s Day.

$695.00 See It!

NBD Embroidered Midi Dress

If you don’t end up wearing this embroidered pink midi dress on Valentine’s Day, here are some other occasions that feel appropriate: a baby or bridal shower, graduation party, spring or summer wedding, etc. It’s giving Southern Charm!

Was $298 You Save 6% On Sale: $281 See It!

Nookie Bodycon Midi Dress

Just like Likely, Nookie dresses also fit like a glove. This bodycon midi dress sculpts your shape with stretch (the material is 10% Spandex!). As one shopper said, “Make you look super snatched.”

$219.00 See It!

Superdown Strapless Heart-Print Mini Dress

The cutest Valentine’s Day dress! We have heart eyes for this strapless heart-print mini.

$78.00 See It!

h:ours Sequin Blazer Dress

Boss babe! Take care of business in this sequin blazer dress.

$298.00 See It!

Line & Dot Pink and Burgundy Sweater Dress

Stay warm in this two-toned sweater dress in the ultimate Valentine’s Day shades.

$134.00 See It!

Bardot Strapless Corset Dress

Complete with a high side slit, this strapless corset dress is sure to stop traffic. Red-hot!

$139.00 See It!

Free People Satin Slip Dress

This Free People lace slip dress almost feels like a vintage heirloom. If bright red and pink aren’t your cup of tea, opt for these subtle VDay shades instead.

$118.00 See It!

Line & Dot Cardigan Mini Dress

This cardigan mini dress is giving Jackie O! Classic and chic.

$132.00 See It!

Bardot Mesh Midi Dress

Reneé Rapp wore the shirt version of this mesh dress when starring as Regina George in the new Mean Girls movie. The pastel print is too cute!

$119.00 See It!

Superdown Twisted Slit Dress

Last but certainly not least, this slinky red minidress is a showstopper! Your date’s jaw will be on the floor.

$78.00 See It!