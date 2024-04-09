Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to toning up, many of Us think about hitting the gym or one of our favorite workout classes. Lifting weights, repeating painful squats and jumping around to complete exhausting burpees are usually some of the first things that come to mind, however, it doesn’t begin and end there. It may come as a surprise to some, but microcurrent devices are helpful tools that tone, sculpt and define your face without the help of injectibles.

Notable names like Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid are all fans of trusted brand NuFACE and its impressive collection of facial toning devices. The NuFACE Trinity+ Microcurrent Facial Device Kit sculpts and tightens the face and neck at home. The four-piece kit has everything you need to work your face out from start to finish. Along with the FDA-cleared device, it comes with a microcurrent Aqual Gel Activator, Silk Creme, and brush.

The magic behind this device lies in the powerful microcurrent technology. It delivers low-level electrical currents that send soft, gentle waves through the skin and down to the facial muscles. The NuFACE Trinity+ helps the topical products absorb deeper into the skin. The hydrating Aqual Gel nourishes skin for up to 24 hours while the Silk Creme firms and brightens. It has a sleek handheld design that’s perfect for travel. The device is compatible with the NuFACE Smart App, which provides guided treatment tutorials. You can monitor your progress with a Selfie Tracker.

Like most skincare treatments, the Trinity+ works best with consistency. Quick five-minute sessions five days a week can chisel and define brows, reduce neck sagging, and unveil a sculpted jawline with continued use.

Verified Amazon shoppers couldn’t help but rave about how “amazing” this device is. “This is amazing,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I’ve been getting loads of compliments on my looks after only a few weeks. It actually works as advertised. Buy it,” they urged.

Want to upgrade your skincare routine and see lasting results without injectibles? Microcurrent devices are a helpful place to start. Snag this celeb-approved option on Amazon.

