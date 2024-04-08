Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: makeup is an expensive hobby. It’s one of those things that once you start, it’s hard to stop! Not only is it fun to experiment with, but it highlights your natural features, brightens your complexion and (hopefully) elevates your confidence; if nothing else, it makes some of Us feel “put together” for the day. Is it necessary to wear makeup? Absolutely not! But if it’s fun and makes you feel good, go for it!

Concealer and foundation are typical starting points for those who wear makeup, but not only is it challenging to find good ones that match your skin tone and don’t cause breakouts…it’s expensive too! One of the main reasons we apply these products is to even skin tone, especially under our eyes, but this under-eye serum quite literally removes the need for concealer…and maybe even foundation.

This reviving eye gel uses a slew of superstar ingredients — in clinically tested doses — to target dark circles, wrinkles, lines and puffiness under the eyes. An algae complex, algae polysaccharide complex and palmitoyl tripeptide complex work together to smooth, tighten and firm the skin under the eyes, reducing the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. Bonus: all algae is biotechnological derived!

The formula also contains 10% glycerin, an ingredient that retains moisture and plumps the skin. Your under-eyes are sensitive, so hydration is paramount! This formula is free of parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates and mineral oils too, making it an ultra-gentle way to rejuvenate your look.

And if you’re curious about the efficacy, a consumer perception study found that 100% of users noted instantly hydrated skin while 95% said their fine lines looked less intense after ten minutes. Talk about rapid! This under-eye serum is a crowd favorite (with nearly perfect reviews) for good reason.

It couldn’t be easier to incorporate this gel into your routine, either — the formula has a lightweight, bouncy texture that can be applied after cleansing and before moisturizing. Simply dispense half a pump for each eye into your hands and massage it under the eyes. Do this morning and night and you’ll be golden, glowing and radiant!

The canister is refillable, so it’s a great way to reduce waste and save a few bucks at the same time. Whenever you’re ready to refill, just remove the cap and pump from your old bottle and put it on the new one. That’s it! Easy, environmentally conscious and effective, this serum is a 10/10 way to revive your under eyes.

Get the Dieux Auracle Peptide and Antioxidant Eye Gel for $44 at Sephora!