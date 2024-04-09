Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re on the beauty side of TikTok (aka BeautyTok), chances are you’ve seen someone swipe a pretty pink stone or jade roller across their face. This isn’t just a trendy thing that the beauty influencers do. The practice is actually an ancient Chinese healing technique that improves circulation, and, when done regularly, could help de-puff, reduce wrinkles and sculpt your facial features.

Related: With This Peptide Eye Gel, You Won't Need Concealer Anymore — We're Serious Let’s face it: makeup is an expensive hobby. It’s one of those things that once you start, it’s hard to stop! Not only is it fun to experiment with, but it highlights your natural features, brightens your complexion and (hopefully) elevates your confidence; if nothing else, it makes some of Us feel “put together” for […]

Who knew gliding these little stones could do so much? I like to use them as a calming self-care ritual to end my day (because I deserve it!). Plus, I find that the motions are a great way to unwind. Though I use a more expensive gua sha stone, if you’re a beginner, you really can’t go wrong with the Deciniee Gua Sha Facial Roller Duo, which includes a traditional gua sha as well as a jade roller to boost your results. Best of all, you can get it at a major 58% discount for a limited time!

Get the Deciniee Gua Sha Facial Roller Duo for $8 (originally $20) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Beyond looking gorgeous, both tools will add a little luxury to your skincare routine. You can alternate usage between the two tools or use both on the same day — it just depends on your schedule and needs! Both should be used on clean skin after you’ve completed your skin routine. For a blood-flow boost and a relaxing massage, roll the jade roller all over your face, starting from the middle and working outwards — the bigger stone is for the larger parts of your face, while the smaller one is designed your delicate eye area.

I recommend using the gua sha stone whenever you have more time to spare. It doesn’t hurt to turn it into a full self-care practice with ambient music and candles. There are a variety of ways to glide it along your facial contours, though a good place to start is along your jawline, cheeks and forehead, using upwards sweeping motions. You’ll quickly feel all the tension you’ve been holding on to melt away.

If you want more guidance, the set also comes with instructions too, which reviewers really appreciate — among other things! “After using this for months, my face has been glowing and brightened,” one happy customer writes. “My friends asked if I did any Botox or serum shot but nothing except this Gua Sha Roller and my night serum/cream. Highly recommended!”

The best skin of your life may just start with this affordable set, so don’t wait — this sale won’t last forever!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more skincare tools from Deciniee here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!