Few busy moms believe they have adequate time to complete their skincare routine every day, so most of the time they bypass it completely. Carey Mulligan is here to tell you how important it is to take that time for yourself. Moms often drop everything for everyone else, but taking the time to complete your skincare regimen is one of the simplest self-care rituals you can do to re-energize your spirit.

“I love doing skincare, and I spend as much time as I can before I’m interrupted by a child or my husband to go somewhere doing skincare stuff,” the actress divulges in a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “It feels like such a luxury to spend time not talking to anyone.”

Mulligan’s routine is relatively simple, although if she had to cut down to just one step, she said she’d easily choose the iS Clinical Extreme Protect SPF 30. “This is obviously a daily essential sunscreen, even when it’s cloudy,” she says.

This luxury sunscreen isn’t like your average run-of-the-mill drugstore formula. Acting as a three-in-one, Extreme Protect hydrates, repairs and protects skin with a mix of soothing aloe, vitamin E and of course SPF. Plus, olive leaf extract also minimizes redness and enhances sun protection.

While sunscreen is one of the only things that dermatologists say can slow down the signs of aging, the addition of these ultra-nourishing ingredients supercharges this SPF to really combat premature signs of aging. Mulligan is extremely conscious of this, which is why she makes sure to extend the application down her neck to her chest (which everyone should do!).

One of the other great things about Extreme Protect is that it’s safe for sensitive skin. Utilizing a mix of chemical and physical sun protectors (octinoxate and zinc oxide), it offers broad spectrum protection against both UVB and UVA rays. And although chemical sunscreen sometimes gets a bad rap for reactive skin, it’s nothing but smooth sailing with iS Clinical since the octinoxate is encapsulated, helping to mitigate irritation.

Shoppers specifically with sensitive skin mention that this is the only sunscreen that works for them. “I have pretty dry sensitive skin and need a lot of topical moisture even in the summer,” one reviewer writes. “For a long time I didn’t wear spf because I was convinced it was always greasy and I hated that feeling of blocked pores. This both soaks in and feels super hydrating- with serum, it leaves my skin dewy. I am on my 5th bottle now and I will continue to buy this as a staple for as long as they make it.”

If you’ve been struggling to curate your skincare routine — whether you’re wrangling your kids or simply have a busy lifestyle — try indulging in this skin necessity for a few seconds of calm. You deserve it.

Get the iS Clinical Extreme Protect SPF 30 at Dermstore!

