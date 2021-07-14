The Lightweight Foundation That Keeps Blake Lively’s Skin Flawless

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Foundation is a tricky thing to get right. It’s the base of our makeup look and it goes all over our face and neck, so it kind of needs to be perfect or everything else on top of it takes a dive as well. It’s so hard finding a good one though! Some have such cakey finishes, others oxidize and turn our faces orange, some slide right off and some barely offer any coverage at all.

If you’re sick of lackluster foundations, first of all…preach. Second of all, let’s get you one you actually love! Now that sounds like a plan. If you ask Us, there’s no better place to look for makeup inspiration than inside a gorgeous celebrity’s own makeup drawer. Luckily, Blake Lively offered a peek into hers back in 2019, and we’ve been loving this foundation ever since!

Get the Light Wonder foundation for just $44 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Lively posted an Instagram Story back in the day of her beauty drawer, featuring all of her favorite products. Charlotte Tilbury products made a bountiful appearance in the collection, including two tubes of this Light Wonder lightweight foundation. We looked into it and we were hooked.

This foundation plays the role of both beautiful makeup and lovely skincare. Along with offering coverage, it reportedly contains ingredients that may smooth, hydrate and illuminate skin while minimizing the appearance of pores and reducing wrinkles. According to the brand, it may even keep skin moisturized for up to 24 hours, so you can head out for a long day (and night!) without a second thought. The silky finish is radiant too, and it glides on easily thanks to mica, silicones and emollient esters!

Get the Light Wonder foundation for just $44 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Reviewers totally adore this cruelty-free foundation — even the ones who say they typically hate all foundations. They say this one wears “like a second skin” and looks “flawless” as well as “fresh and natural.” They think it looks “absolutely gorgeous” on, and others seem to agree. One shopper said they received “loads of compliments” the first time they wore it!

Reviewers adore how this foundation gives them a “lit from within glow” and how “a little goes a long way” so each tube lasts a long time. Even professional makeup artists are putting this product in their kit, noting that it’s great for “any aged client.” We can definitely see why people agree that this is “the best foundation in the market” — “by far”!

This foundation comes in 12 shades and is totally vegan, gluten-free and sulfate free. To use, just squeeze a small amount onto the back of your hand and blend it onto your face from the middle outwards, patting it onto areas that need extra coverage, such as blemish zones or dark spots. Then continue with the rest of your makeup routine — or leave it as is for a totally natural-looking no-makeup makeup look!

Get the Light Wonder foundation for just $44 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Looking for something else? Shop more foundations here and check out all bestsellers at Charlotte Tilbury here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!