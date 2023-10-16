Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taylor Swift‘s Sunday evening outfit epitomized date night done right — and her leather miniskirt was the low-key star of the show.

The superstar singer stepped out for a cozy dinner with her NFL star beau, Travis Kelce, on Sunday, October 15 at longtime celebrity hotspot Waverly Inn in Greenwich Village. Hot on the heels of the release of the record-breaking Eras Tour concert film and a surprise Saturday Night Live appearance, Swift donned a trendy sheer top by Jean Paul Gaultier, a black bustier, black combat boots and a skirt to match.

Want to embrace leather weather in a similar skirt that will never go out of style? Get your own version on sale now at Amazon!

Get the Zeagoo Classic High Waisted Faux Leather Mini Pencil Skirt (originally $46) for just $30 at Amazon!

While a skirt is an essential garment to have for all seasons, fall is truly its time to shine. Given the transitional temperatures and renewed obsession with Y2K fashion, this ultra-affordable option from Zeagoo effortlessly checks all the boxes. Offering up a bodycon fit, an easy-breezy zipper closure and stitched detailing which resembles Swift’s designer duds, this Amazon find will come in clutch for any autumn ensemble. Reviewers say it’s “sexy” and “comfortable” — with multiple shoppers promising to return and purchase it in other colors (it’s up for grabs in green, red, brown and navy).

Team yours with a button-down blouse and complementary blazer for the office, or dress it down with an eye-catching floral top for dinner with your S.O. — bonus points if you indulge on some truffle macaroni and cheese (the signature dish at Waverly Inn).

If you prefer a looser fit or different silhouette, we’ve rounded up a few other sensational skirts to swiftly scoop up below!

Shop more leather skirts we love:

