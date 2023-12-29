If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Red Lipsticks to Nail Every Makeup Aesthetic
Red lipstick never goes out of fashion. Like a classic white shirt or a black dress, it will always remain in style. Every woman needs a scarlet, ruby or crimson color in her makeup collection — but narrowing down exactly which one is for you can seem like a minefield. There are over 40 different shades of red and numerous different finishes, with every brand offering one that promises to deliver.
To make your life easier and ensure that you find the perfect shade to create the red lipstick look of your dreams, we have tried, tested, searched high and low, spoken with beauty insiders and dove into user reviews to compile a concise list of the best red lipsticks on the market. Whether you are looking for a classic matte or a shiny gloss, have fair skin or olive tones, want to splash out or are looking for something more budget-friendly — the list below contains the best available options for every need.
Keep reading to find your perfect match and if you need any more help, our guide at the end goes through how to figure out your undertones and provides tips on the best way to apply red lipstick.
Finding the Best the Best Red Lipstick
Red lipstick is a makeup bag essential, and once you find your perfect shade, you will most likely stick to it for life. That’s why researching before you buy will save you time and money in the long run.
This guide will help you determine what type of finish you want, how much you wish to spend and teach you how to find your undertones to ensure you are buying exactly the right color for your complexion.
Keep reading to discover more about this makeup classic and how you can incorporate a timeless red lip into your makeup routine.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Red Lipstick
Skin Tone
The first step in determining what shade of red to go for is by your skin tone, which is broken down into three categories — fair, medium/olive and dark. Cool red and berry shades tend to look better on fair skin, while medium or olive skin should go for more orange-based reds and deep reds look amazing on those with dark skin.
Undertone
While skin tone narrows down the shade, your undertones are what’s most important when selecting the exact color you need. There are three types of undertones — cool, warm and neutral. You can check your undertones by looking at the veins on your wrist.
People with cool undertones will have blue and purple veins. Those with warm undertones will have green veins and people with neutral undertones tend to have veins that appear colorless or that blend into the skin.
Finish
The three main types of finish for red lipstick are matte, satin and gloss. Matte is the classic finish made famous by the old Hollywood movie stars, and if you are looking to recreate a Marilyn Monroe-style makeup look, it’s the one to reach for.
Satin has a creamier feel than matte and is more moisturizing, so if you suffer from dry lips, it's a great option to help you achieve that impact of color without damaging the skin. Red gloss is more modern and the high shine finish offers a contemporary take on this timeless look.
Brand
Every single brand has a red lipstick. Chanel is the most famous and definitely worth the investment, but if you are looking for a more budget-friendly option once you know what shade suits your skin and undertones, there are amazing options available at the drugstore.
Application
To achieve a perfect red pout first, lightly dust some translucent powder around the edges of the mouth. This will prevent the lipstick from bleeding while wearing it. Then apply lip liner to emphasize your lip shade and accentuate your cupid’s bow. Finally, using a lip brush glide the lipstick across your lips and blot to spread the color evenly.
What are the Different Types of Red Lipstick?
Matte
Matte is the highly pigmented, no-shine finish most commonly associated with red lipstick. Due to its strong color, it can be a good idea to exfoliate lips before applying. This can be done using a lip scrub or some sugar from the kitchen to remove dead skin cells and ensure your lipstick goes on smoothly with no cracks.
Satin
Satin lipstick is full of hydrating ingredients to give it a lighter texture without sacrificing on color. It is easy to apply as it tends not to drag on the lips. It also works better on mature skin as it doesn't settle in wrinkles or fine lines. If you have worn matte lipstick all your life and now find that it no longer works for you, most brands offer their color range in both finishes, so all you need to do is switch up the finish and continue to use your favorite shade.
Gloss
If you have tried and failed to apply red lipstick but don’t want to miss out on the look of a bold lip, gloss finish doesn’t need liner and can be applied straight from the tube using the makeup wand. It’s hard to go wrong with a high shine red gloss and is the perfect beauty fix if you are short on time.
Best Overall: Jones Road The Lip Tint in Ruby
Pros
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Moisturizing formula
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Some people may prefer a thicker stick
- If the Ruby shade doesn’t work for you, Merlot and Pretty are also perfect red options
- Not for those looking for a high gloss finish
Acclaimed makeup artist Bobbi Brown launched her latest beauty venture Jones Road almost three years ago. She continues to reinvent makeup by creating formulas that work for women of all ages. Her collection of Lip Tints provide a contemporary take on the traditional red lipstick and shoppers can’t get enough of these highly pigmented uber moisturizing lipsticks.
The vibrant shade Ruby is the ultimate red lipstick for the modern woman and can be applied directly onto the lips or teamed with their newly launched line of lip pencils. The biggest takeaway from wearing this lipstick is how light it feels on and how long it lasts. This makes it the perfect choice for wearing all day at work or for a long event such as a wedding. The ingredients also include castor seed oil which boosts collagen production to reduce the signs of fine lines and wrinkles.
Best Budget: Milani Matte Lipstick in I am Confident
Pros
- Rave Reviews
- Hydrating ingredients
- Affordable
Cons
- Simple packaging
- Some people may prefer a wand applicator
- Not for those looking for a gloss finish
Priced at just under $6, this lipstick holds its own against more expensive brands in terms of long lasting wear and color pay off. This intense red lipstick from Milani has solved the biggest problem of many matte lipsticks by infusing the color with monoi oil to avoid drying out the lips.
Rich in deep pigments, one swipe across the lips is all you need to achieve a statement look. A must have for anyone looking to try red lipstick for the first time, it is surprisingly lightweight and creamy in texture for such a matte finish.
Best Splurge: Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Color in Gabrielle
Pros
- Iconic product
- Luxury formula
- Leaves lips feeling soft
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
- Sometimes sells out due to popularity
Every woman should have at least one Chanel lipstick in her makeup collection and what better place to start than with the famous rich red tone named after the founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.
This lipstick is not only at the height of style but also innovative formulation technology. It combines three vegetable waxes - mimosa, jojoba and sunflower to keep lips hydrated with polymer film and silicone microbeads to ensure color stays in place and lasts longer. If you are looking to treat yourself this is the lipstick to go for.
Best Matte: Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer
Pros
- Affordable
- Thousands of positive reviews
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Not for those looking for a gloss finish
- Some people may prefer to apply color straight from the bullet
Over 100,000 happy shoppers have bought this matte red lipstick from makeup giants Maybelline and they can’t stop raving about its long lasting color. Unusually for a matte finish it comes with a wand and tube as opposed to a traditional lipstick bullet. This makes application much easier and also more convenient to top up throughout the day.
Pioneer is the classic red shade that works for every skin tone but if you prefer a darker red with pink undertones the dreamy 120 Artist is another absolute winner that would look great for both day and night. Saturate your lips in color and watch in awe as it lasts all day without smudging.
Best Satin: Rimmel Stay Satin Liquid Lip Color in Redical
Pros
- Great Value
- Gorgeous satin finish
- Full coverage
Cons
- Some people may prefer blue undertones
- Not suitable for those wanting a matte finish
- Some people may prefer a traditional lipstick bullet
Satin finish sits in the sweet spot between matte and gloss and gives a modern look to classic makeup without being too over the top. Many also find it more comfortable to wear and this offering from Rimmel proves just that. High impact color is provided in just one layer leaving lips feeling light and hydrated.
Reviewers can’t believe how long this lipstick lasts or how moisturizing the formula is. It is also touch proof so you don’t have to worry about leaving lipstick marks on coffee cups or it transferring to your clothes.
Best Gloss: Hourglass Unreal Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss in Icon
Pros
- Luxury packaging
- Silky formula
- Non sticky
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Fewer reviews
- Those looking for a darker shade may prefer the shade Impact
There is nothing better than when makeup and skincare combine. If you love taking care of your complexion and find that wearing lipstick does more harm than good then this lip gloss from Hourglass is the one for you. Infused with hyaluronic acid and hydrating active ingredients, it works to benefit your lips while also providing a voluminous dose of color.
The silky texture is non sticky and the blend of shea butter and avocado oil leaves your lips feeling refreshed and plumped. The custom-designed applicator also enables even newcomers to makeup achieve professional precision when applying, due to how easy it is to use.
Best for Fair Skin: Revlon ColorStay Suede Ink in Breadwinner
Pros
- Affordable
- Waterproof
- Loaded with skin enriching ingredients
Cons
- Those with medium skin tones may suit the shade Feed the Flame better
- Dark skin tones should try the shade Lip Bloom instead
- Some people may prefer a wand applicator
Red lips for dinner are always a winner and this rich red shade from Revlon is the perfect match for those with fair skin. Achieve an instantly elegant and elevated makeup look with this high impact color and strong matte finish.
The built in primer serves to both extend the wear of this lipstick and prevent transfer while the vitamin E infused formula keeps the texture feeling light without sacrificing on color. The pigments bond to lips to avoid smudging or bleeding and makes it feel like you're not even wearing lipstick.
Best for Medium Skin: Besame Red Hot Red Lipstick
Pros
- Vintage inspired packaging
- Triple pigmentation
- Semi-matte finish
Cons
- For those who don’t suit this shade - Chocolat Kiss works for dark skin or Cherry red for fair skin
- Fewer reviews
- Not everyone may like the gold bullet
If there is one brand to turn to when looking for a red lipstick it’s Besame, founded by Gabriela Hernandez, their beauty offerings are all inspired by vintage makeup but formulated using modern skin enriching ingredients.
Vitamin E, aloe and squalane all combine to keep the lips pumped full of hydration while also invoking a classic red tone for a timeless makeup look. Sustainably made in California, this lipstick is also formulated to be sensitive skin friendly.
Best for Dark Skin: Pat McGrath Labs – MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson
Pros
- Luxury packaging
- Rich pigment
- Modern matte finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Fewer reviews
- Sometimes sells out
Iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath is renowned for her luxury formulations and after decades working on magazine covers and on the world’s most famous faces, it is no surprise that she seems to have created the perfect lipstick. The matte finish has a modern feel and drenches the lips in color without ever feeling heavy.
One stroke is all that is necessary with this richly opulent lipstick that glides smoothly across the lips for an easy application. For anyone looking to achieve effortless glamor this lipstick will become your new makeup bag staple.
Best Drugstore: e.l.f. Moisturizing Lipstick in Red Carpet
Pros
- Great value
- Quality formula
- Infused with vitamins
Cons
- Simple packaging
- Only available in one finish
- Some people may prefer a wand applicator
E.L.F disrupted the beauty industry when first launching by proving that high quality products don’t need a matching price tag. This red lipstick was a instant hit with makeup lovers all over the world when it first launched due to its creamy texture and skin enriching ingredients.
This lipstick contains vitamins A, C and E to keep your lips hydrated and nourished. The shade Red Carpet is the perfect vibrant burst of color to add a more glamorous feel to any beauty look and the silky texture feels featherweight on lips.
Best Luxury: Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in 400
Pros
- Full coverage
- Long-wearing
- Hydrating formula
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some people may prefer a traditional lipstick bullet
- If the shade 400 is too red, 402 and 409 are also great crimson options
Armani beauty have an incredible ability to ensure every single one of their products from foundations to eyeshadows have a silky feel that blend seamlessly into the skin. This lipstick is no different and while it is slightly more expensive, the luxurious finish and velvet feel make it worth every penny.
It has unique anti-shine properties that absorb excess oil and contains a nourishing paste that hydrates lips for hours and provides extended comfort while wearing. The deep pigments and non drying formula mean it also can be used as a cream blush to tie your makeup look together.
Best on Amazon: Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Raging Red
Pros
- Amazing price
- Best seller
- Thousands of fans
Cons
- Simple packaging
- Some people may prefer a wand applicator
- If the shade Raging Red isn’t for you, In the Near and Honolulu is Calling are also great red options
This creamy red lipstick from Wet n Wild comes in at just over $1 and while the price may have you questioning the quality, over 15,000 shoppers on Amazon rave about its strong pigment and staying power.
If you are still unsure about whether red lipstick is for you or just want an everyday option, this silky buildable color is a great place to start. You can’t go wrong adding one of these to your collection and the Raging Red shade works well on all skin tones.
Best for Everyday: NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss in Red Velvet
Pros
- Affordable price at under $5
- Quick to apply
- Almost 100,000 positive reviews
Cons
- Some people may prefer a traditional lipstick bullet
- Not everyone may like a gloss finish
- Slightly small tube
Matte red lipstick can be a little formal and time consuming to apply every morning. If you love the look of a scarlet lip but have less than 5 minutes for your beauty routine then this butter gloss from NYX provides a standout color in seconds.
The silky texture glides on easily using the wand applicator and the glossy finish gives a dewy feel to your makeup that won’t dry out throughout the day. The sheer to medium coverage makes it perfect for matching to your skin tone and building up to your desired finish.
Best for Night: NARS Powermatte Long-Lasting Lipstick in Dragon Girl 1
Pros
- Free from parabens
- Matte Finish
- Long-wearing
Cons
- Not everyone may like the thin stick
- Not for those looking for a gloss finish
- Slightly more expensive
Mastering the art of red lipstick means you always have a formal makeup look ready to go incase of any last minute invitations or spontaneous nights out that come your way. Avoid any stress and be forever party prepared by having one of these precision lipsticks from NARS on hand at all times.
The vivid siren red shade Dragon Girl is the standout of the collection and the thinner stick makes for a more professional looking application. The cream to matte formula means it glides on but is actually shimmer and gloss free, leaving you with the perfect powder matte red lips.
Best for Dry Lips: Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick in Tiger
Pros
- Lip balm qualities
- Hydrating
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Color might not be full coverage
- Some people may prefer a wand applicator
- Fewer reviews
Achieve all the visible benefits of red lipstick without any of the negatives such as dry and cracked lips by using this extra nourishing brick red color from Merit. Moisture is locked into lips with powerhouse ingredients squalane and sunflower seed oil, while papaya fruit extract soothes and softens.
The satin finish can be worn as a light tint or built up to a stronger color and the hint of raspberry oil adds extra hydration and a mild fruity scent. No need for a chapstick when you have one of these in your makeup bag. You will never have to worry about dry lips again if you add this lipstick to your collection.
Best Transfer Proof: L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Smudge Proof Lipstick in Hopeful Red
Pros
- Affordable
- Smudge proof formula
- Contains skin enriching ingredients
Cons
- Not for those looking for a gloss finish
- Some people may prefer a wand applicator
- If the shade Hopeful Red is too deep - Ambitious and Successful are also great red options
Red lipstick can go from elegant to messy extremely quickly if the correct product isn’t used. Avoid a makeup catastrophe by investing in this smudge-proof satin lipstick from L’Oréal, which was specially formulated to prevent transfer, feathering and bleeding.
Argan oil and vitamin E are also included to keep the lips from drying out. The collection consists of six rich red shades, with Hopeful being most suited to every skin tone. But even if that shade doesn’t work for you, one of the other five definitely will.
Best at Sephora: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored
Pros
- Works for every skin tone
- Easy to apply
- Paraben free
Cons
- Some people may prefer a traditional lipstick bullet
- Lips may need to be exfoliated before use
- Sometimes sells out
No one looks better in red lipstick than Rihanna and when she released her Stunna Lip Paints, beauty and music fans rejoiced as they were finally able to recreate some of her most iconic looks.
Whether you are a fan of her music or not, this lip paint will have all eyes on you with its vibrant crimson tones that work for everyone. The soft matte finish is applied easily using the precision wand and the weightless formula makes for all day comfort.
Best Clean Beauty: Physicians Formula Organic Wear Nourishing Lipstick in Goji Berry
Pros
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Packed full of nourishing ingredients
- Free from skin irritants
Cons
- Simple packaging
- Fewer reviews
- If the shade Goji doesn’t work for you, Spice is also a gorgeous red option
Those with delicate skin can also embrace the red lipstick trend by using this gentle but richly colored organic lipstick from non-comedogenic brand Physicians Formula. They have a company policy to avoid any ingredients that irritate the skin and instead have formulated this lipstick with organic shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil and antioxidant vitamin E.
Proving that makeup can be both skin enhancing and effective, if you tend to suffer reactions from regular makeup brands, this lipstick provides a high impact color without the risk of breakouts.
Best for Easy Application: MAC Cosmetics Lipglass Lip Gloss in Ruby Woo
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Can be worn alone or over lipstick
- Simple to use
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Only one red shade option
- Some people may prefer a classic lipstick bullet
This lipgloss is for those who love the look of red lips but hate the application process. In one clean swipe across, this gloss provides intense pigment with a unique glass like finish. Less sticky and more elegant than a traditional gloss, this product also contains jojoba oil to soften and condition the lips while you wear it.
The Ruby Woo shade works with all skin tones and provides an effortless dramatic look in seconds for the wearer. It can also be worn over lipstick to add shine or used to make your lips appear bigger by placing it in the middle of the lips.
Best Multi Purpose: Ilia Multi-Stick Cream Blush + Highlighter + Lip Tint in Dear Ruby
Pros
- Can be used 3 ways
- Suitable for all skin types
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Some may prefer a traditional red lipstick
- Color not as strong
- Sometimes sells out
If you like to get the most out of your cosmetics or still aren’t sure how often you will wear red lipstick, this Multi-Stick from clean beauty brand Ilia gives you three products for the price of one. It can be worn as a lip tint, cream blush or highlighter.
This is a must have for anyone who favors a luminous and dewy beauty look and likes to keep their makeup as natural as possible. The creamy easy to blend formula means it only takes seconds to apply and makes coordinating your lip and cheek color simpler than ever.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How to apply red lipstick?
A:Red lipstick can be applied straight from the bullet or with a lip brush. For a truly professional-looking finish, always team it with a lip liner.
-
Q: How to stop red lipstick from bleeding?
A:As mentioned above, translucent powder will help stop your lipstick bleeding while you wear it. Another great option is to use a setting spray to really lock in the color and prevent transfer.
-
Q: How much should I spend on red lipstick?
A:Having a red lipstick in your makeup collection is a definite essential, whether you decide to invest in Chanel or purchase one from the drugstore, there are amazing options available listed above for every budget.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.