The Best Red Lipsticks to Nail Every Makeup Aesthetic

Written by Clare Holden

Red lipstick never goes out of fashion. Like a classic white shirt or a black dress, it will always remain in style. Every woman needs a scarlet, ruby or crimson color in her makeup collection — but narrowing down exactly which one is for you can seem like a minefield. There are over 40 different shades of red and numerous different finishes, with every brand offering one that promises to deliver.

To make your life easier and ensure that you find the perfect shade to create the red lipstick look of your dreams, we have tried, tested, searched high and low, spoken with beauty insiders and dove into user reviews to compile a concise list of the best red lipsticks on the market. Whether you are looking for a classic matte or a shiny gloss, have fair skin or olive tones, want to splash out or are looking for something more budget-friendly — the list below contains the best available options for every need.

Keep reading to find your perfect match and if you need any more help, our guide at the end goes through how to figure out your undertones and provides tips on the best way to apply red lipstick.