Our 8 Favorite Products From Blake Lively’s Amazon Picks

Whatever you may be hosting next — a holiday soiree, self-care day, cookie decorating, girls’ night in or full family event — Blake Lively has got you covered! When the actress isn’t on set or front row at a fashion show, she’s hosting some seriously glamorous get-togethers with her famous family. Naturally, her Amazon storefront is loaded with party essentials alongside comforting options like maple syrup, better-for-you mac and cheese and delicious baking mix.

The star of the show is, of course, her popular beverage brand Betty Buzz. Each can is made with real ingredients, no artificial colors, only natural flavors and is both vegan and kosher-friendly. Flavors include Meyer lemon, sparkling lemon lime, sparkling grapefruit and ginger beer. These are great as cocktail mixers or as a refreshing afternoon treat!

Plus, you can do good with the soda you’re drinking: all commissions are donated to a non-profit which provides financial education to low-income women. Incredible!

With that in mind, below are some of our fave products from Lively’s Amazon picks. Prepare to be tempted to host a celebration just like Us!

This Citrus Soda Variety Pack

You can test out all the Betty Buzz citrus sodas in one go! With 60 awards and counting, you’re going to want to check these out. Betty Buzz sparkly sodas contain only clean ingredients and are sweetened with agave and juice instead of sugar. Since they are non-alcoholic, you can leave them out for the adults and the kids.

Get the Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Variety Pack at Amazon for just $30!

These Goblet Wine Glasses

How fabulously festive are these vintage-inspired wine glasses? 12 glasses come in a pack with multiple colors packs or single-color packs, but Blake loves the multi-colored ones. (We do, too!). Filled with some red wine for a girls’ night in, these durable, lightweight glasses will add a touch of class to your gathering.

Get the Wine Glasses Set of 12 Goblet Vintage Colored Glass Cups at Amazon for just $53!

This Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick Kit

No need to sift through your makeup drawer to find different lip products. This lip kit contains a beautiful pink lip liner, lipstick and lip gloss all in one! The end result is pillowy-looking lips that provide a subtle oomph to any look. You’ll be feeling confident and social — just like Serena from Gossip Girl!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Full Size Lip Kit at Amazon for just $95!

This Feel-Good Recipe Book

For healthy recipes that are balanced and delicious too, check out this New York Times bestseller. Half Baked Harvest contains more than 120 light, veggie packed and comforting recipes that will make your body (and taste buds) smile. Whether you’re looking for a crowd-pleaser or a more nutritious take on a classic, this recipe book is for you! Almost 5,000 people on Amazon give it 5-star reviews. Say less!

Get the Half Baked Harvest Every Day Cookbook at Amazon for just $16!

This Festive Wrapping Paper

If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, it’s time to embrace the festive feels! Wrapping presents can be a fun activity when you’ve got cute wrapping paper to make it happen. What better store for anything holiday-related than Hallmark? There are 31 (!) different wrapping paper options to choose from. Happy holidays!

Get the Hallmark Holiday Kraft Tri Pack at Amazon for just $17!

This 9” Pie Dish

Speaking of festive, check out this burgundy red pie dish which happens to be on sale (yay!). Since the pie dish is made with burgundy clay, it offers superior heat retention and diffusion properties to help your pie bake evenly. The dish is also microwave, broiler, microwave and freezer safe. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or are just starting out, this dish will make pie baking easy as, well, pie!

Get the Emilie Henry Pie Dish 9” Burgundy Red at Amazon for just $49!

This Paloma Puzzle

It’s that time of the season when getting snowed in becomes more and more of a possibility – but there are also nights when staying in and getting cozy sounds much more appealing than going out and braving the cold. Puzzles are the perfect way to spend those harsh, snowy evenings. They are always fun to do with the kids next to the fire, so make it a family affair!

Get the 500-Piece Paloma Puzzle at Amazon for just $25!

This Glass Microwave Popcorn Maker

Another cozy night special is popcorn. This patented microwave popcorn popper is made of glass, so there’s no BPA or other harmful chemicals released when heated. Also, the three-in-one lid measures kernels and melts butter – it’s just that easy! Pop it in the microwave and let the magic happen. So grab some popcorn, make a bowl, turn on A Simple Favor and let the movie theater magic begin!

Get the Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper at Amazon for just $20!

See the rest of Blake Lively’s Amazon picks here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

