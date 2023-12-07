Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I’m one of those people that tunes into the NFL… not actually to watch the games, though. I tune in solely for Erin Andrews. The sportscaster has paved the way for other women to pursue sports-oriented careers in the male-dominated arena, and she’s always looked great doing so! We already know that she swears by collagen powder to keep her skin looking youthful, but what is the secret behind her voluminous, bouncy curls? Well, she recently spilled to E! News, and it’s a product that’s available on Amazon!
To prep for big game days, Andrews clips in some hair extensions for extra length and volume and then uses “a ton” of Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. “It holds very well for a whole game day.” Extensions tend to be heavy and can get weighed down easily, so there aren’t many texturizing sprays and volume-boosting formulas that can keep them looking bouncy — the Oribe formula is one of the few that can.
Get the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray for $42 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.
The luxe texturizing spray creates buildable volume and instantly adds texture with just a few spritzes. When sprayed at the roots, it plumps up the strands while also absorbing access oil (so yes, it can even replace your dry shampoo!), and ultimately provides a touchable hold that lasts for hours on end.
Along with Andrews, I’m also a big fan. I have very fine, flat hair, and this is the one spray that breathes life back into it when I don’t have much time to freshen up. To use, I section my hair close to the root and lightly spray to pump up the volume. Additionally when I want to refresh curls, I run it through the lengths of my hair and shake it out for that effortless, lived-in look.
Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers also agree that this spray is five-star worthy because of how versatile it is. Beyond boosting volume, some reviewers mention that it tames flyaways, adds shine and softens hair too. “I have VERY fine hair and it is super straight and doesn’t hold curls very well,” one customer explains. “My friend recommended this instead of dry shampoo and while I don’t think it’s an alternative to dry shampoo, they do work very well together. My favorite way to use it is before I curl my hair. It actually helps my hair hold curl without making it feel like I have any product in my hair! Highly recommend it and will buy it again.”
Don’t let the high price deter you, either. A little goes a long way and a small bottle can last over a year. Consider this a “treat yourself” moment and gift the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray to yourself for the holidays. Your hair will thank you in the long run.
