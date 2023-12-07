Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m one of those people that tunes into the NFL… not actually to watch the games, though. I tune in solely for Erin Andrews. The sportscaster has paved the way for other women to pursue sports-oriented careers in the male-dominated arena, and she’s always looked great doing so! We already know that she swears by collagen powder to keep her skin looking youthful, but what is the secret behind her voluminous, bouncy curls? Well, she recently spilled to E! News, and it’s a product that’s available on Amazon!

To prep for big game days, Andrews clips in some hair extensions for extra length and volume and then uses “a ton” of Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray. “It holds very well for a whole game day.” Extensions tend to be heavy and can get weighed down easily, so there aren’t many texturizing sprays and volume-boosting formulas that can keep them looking bouncy — the Oribe formula is one of the few that can.

Get the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray for $42 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.