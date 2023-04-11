This Night Serum Tackles Nearly Every Single Skin Concern

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Piling different skincare products onto our faces is officially a thing of the past! Well, that’s what we’re hoping, at least. After all, we only layer treatments on top of each other in order to combat varying skin concerns throughout the course of our nighttime rituals. Almost all of Us deal with more than one issue at the same time, whether it’s a combination of acne and sensitivity or redness and oiliness. Ugh — it’s exhausting!

The amount of products needed to handle every skin debacle seems to rise by the day. There’s always something new on the market which promises to make your complexion shine bright! If you’re tired of endlessly adding more elixirs into the mix, you’re in luck. Reviewers say this Dermelect serum truly does it all, and it can help you make your daily routine so much simpler. Saving minutes and money? That’s the dream!

Get the Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum for $42 at Dermelect!

In fact, it would likely take less time to tell you what this serum doesn’t do than what it actually does accomplish for your skin. It brightens, evens tone, controls acne, helps minimize pore size, tones down redness and accomplishes so much more. It also helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, which is always an added bonus in our skincare saviors. But as powerful as this serum is, shoppers swear it’s still impressively gentle. No bad reactions here (though of course, you should do a patch test prior to use)!

This is a serum to reach for at night, and you can follow up with an additional moisturizer or cream if necessary. Instead of using a slew of staples to handle the pesky problems we’ve outlined, you can minimize your bathroom break by scooping up this popular pick. We all have busy lives, and every evening can’t turn into an indulgent self-care session (how nice does that sound?). Sure, it’s nice to splurge on a spa-like experience every once in a blue moon, but the daily grind requires efficiency. If this serum can make our lives that much easier — plus make Us more radiant and beautiful in the process — we’re willing to see what all the fuss is about!

