17 Top-Rated Tops You Seriously Need to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

Spring is almost here! While we should be getting a head start on our spring cleaning, we’re choosing to focus on spring shopping instead. Dress for the season you want, not the season you have! And one spring staple we’re searching for is a cute top we can take through summer.

We believe you can never have too many tops. They’re like spices that add flavor to an ensemble. Jeans and skirts are generally pretty basic, but tops give Us an opportunity to make a fashion statement. That being said, we found top-rated 17 tops that will instantly enhance your spring wardrobe. Wear these shirts with pants now and shorts later!

1. This long-sleeve floral V-neck blouse is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s tunics on Amazon! Such a breezy beauty for spring — originally $31, now just $22!

2. According to one shopper, this racerback halter crop top is the “perfect basic white top” — originally $36, now just $23!

3. As seen on TikTok, this strapless ribbed knit twisted knot top looks like an expensive designer find! Perfect for date night or brunch with the girls — just $21!

4. This crisp white oversized button-down belongs in your closet. You can wear this classic top so many different ways (tucked into jeans, teamed with swimsuits as a cover-up, paired with tops as an overshirt, etc.) — originally $33, now just $28!

5. Need a basic black top for a night out on the town? This square-neck long-sleeve top is form-fitting and flattering — originally $38, now just $24!

6. This preppy blue-and-white striped cap-sleeve blouse would look so cute with white bottoms on the 4th of July — just $24!

7. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, this puff-sleeve V-neck T-shirt can be dressed up or down. One customer called it “the best shirt I’ve ever bought” — just $23!

8. We’re smitten with this Swiss dot short-sleeve top with lace trim. Love the darling details — originally $38, now just $28!

9. Simple yet stunning, this flowy ruffled short-sleeve top is a day-to-night gem — just $30!

10. This cowl-neck oversized tunic is oh-so-chic! Tuck this top into high-waisted jeans for date night (a great way to hide stomach and arm insecurities) — just $28!

11. Looking for a top that is fun and flirty? This ruffle-sleeve crop top gets amazing reviews — just $23!

12. We’re obsessed with this ASTR the Label smocked long-sleeve top with billowed sleeves! Available in pink and white, it’s flattering, versatile and feminine — just $65!

13. Our jaws are officially on the floor! This one-shoulder floral top from Lulus is a unique showstopper — just $56!

14. Just add jeans with this blue floral bustier crop top, and you’ve got yourself a sweet spring ‘fit — just $48!

15. And it was all yellow! This yellow tie-back short-sleeve bodysuit is like sunshine on a cloudy day — just $34!

16. Unlike Miranda Priestly, we’re all about florals for spring! This long-sleeve floral tunic top is such a slay — originally $31, now just $27!

17. Whether you’re meeting up with the gals for daytime rosé or heading to a nighttime concert, you’ll be dressed to impress in this smocked long-sleeve blouse — just $28!

