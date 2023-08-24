Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jewelry is as important in an outfit as our top or shoes. It’s make or break — it’s what turns a look into a “lewk.” One of the main ways we love to express our style is through earrings, and one trend has emerged above the rest as of late.

Chunky, wide and large hoops of all kinds have been seriously trending, such as those seen on Selena Gomez or influencer Jourdan Sloane. If you’re shopping for fine jewelry, these larger styles are going to lead to large price tags, but luckily, Amazon has plenty of amazing, gold-plated options that still soar in quality while dropping down in price. You need to see our current fave!

Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See it!

Get the Benevolence LA 14 Gold-Plated Chunky Amalfi Hoop Earrings (originally $18) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

These eye-catching hoop earrings have a thick, asymmetrical shape with a cool crinkled design that almost makes the gold look like beautifully draped fabric. We loved seeing that they’re lightweight, and we definitely loved seeing that they’re nickel-free and hypoallergenic. The 14K gold plating was an obvious huge plus as well!

These California-designed earrings feature easy snap-in posts and measure 0.39 inches by 0.79 inches (10mm x 20mm). Another really cool thing about them you wouldn’t know by looking at them? With each purchase you make, you’ll be helping support the Campaign for Female Education through Benevolence LA’s charity partner, CAMFED!

Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See it!

Get the Benevolence LA 14 Gold-Plated Chunky Amalfi Hoop Earrings (originally $18) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Love this Amalfi design but want more variety for your earring collection? The same Amazon page also has four other varieties of gold-plated hoops, including braided and chain designs. All are incredibly affordable, and the ratings are fantastic!

One last thing we simply adore about this style of earring is that it’s just so versatile. It’s a nice size for wearing casually with jeans, tees or jumpsuits, but it’s also beautiful and sophisticated — perfect for pairing with an elegant dress for a more formal event. No one will ever know you nabbed these earrings for just $13 on Amazon!

Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See it!

Get the Benevolence LA 14 Gold-Plated Chunky Amalfi Hoop Earrings (originally $18) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Benevolence LA here and check out more earrings here! Don’t forget to browse through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: