Heidi Klum Is Breathtaking in a Black Corset Top — Get the Look

If you’re looking for a way to absolutely crush the corset trend, look no further than Heidi Klum. The supermodel has been a fashion icon for decades, and if anything, her style has only become more and more enviable.

On Wednesday, August 23, Klum was photographed arriving to film America’s Got Talent, of which she’s in her 10th season as a judge. Her smiling, sunny demeanor was paired with an all-black outfit — belted straight-leg jeans, open-toe heels and a stunning corset-style strapless top. She carried a black bag as well, only opting for some color through her red-tinted ombré sunglasses.

Of course, if you’re going to channel Klum’s look, you’ll need a similar corset top for yourself. How does a $24 option on Amazon Prime sound?

Get the Lyaner Satin Sweetheart Crop Corset Top for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Klum’s, this black corset has a smooth satin design, a strapless silhouette and boning for a fixed, flattering shape. You’ll feel like a vivacious vixen in this piece, whether you pair it with denim like Klum or dress it up with a skirt, up-do and a fierce shade of red lipstick.

This Lyaner corset top is a beautiful buy, and it comes in may other others as well, including hot pink, light blue, wine red and more. If you’re all about the all-black look, however, we have even more choices for you to check out below. Let’s get shopping!

