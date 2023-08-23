jennifer-lawrence-white-vest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lawrence put a classic spin on a modern trend as she stepped out in New York City with husband Cooke Maroney.

The two were spotted on a daytime date by Central Park on Tuesday, August 22, wearing coordinating black and white outfits. Lawrence rocked loose black trousers with black sandals from The Row (plus a swoon-worthy Puzzle Fold tote from Loewe), adding on a white button-up vest as a top — as many celebs do these days. It was a sophisticated, timeless take on one of this year’s hottest trends … and it definitely inspired Us to do some shopping!

Get the Gamisote V-Neck Button Vest for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Gamisote vest is extremely similar to Lawrence’s, and we’re definitely fans of the price. It’s on Prime too! It comes in white, so you can match up with the No Hard Feelings star, complete with a functional button placket and a V-neckline. It also has a small welt pocket on one side and is scrunched in the back for a flattering fit.

You can wear this stylish vest, which comes in eight other colors, buttoned up as a tank top or over another layer, or you can unbutton it and wear it open over a blouse or to dress up a simple tee. Into the classic look of the white? We have other options for you to shop below too!

