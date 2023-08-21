Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jessica Alba was a pristine example of “effortlessly chic” as she stepped out for a shopping trip on Saturday, August 19. The Honest Company founder strolled the streets of Los Angeles with her oldest daughter, Honor, looking timelessly stylish.

Alba rocked a ribbed, longline white bra top for the occasion, layering up with an unbuttoned collared shirt. She also wore light-wash, wide-leg jeans with a belt plus sandals. She accessorized with a Chanel crossbody, sunglasses and large hoop earrings with layered jewelry stacked around her wrists and neck. Need that bra top she wore ASAP? Us too, of course! How about nailing the look for under $20?

Get the Laslulu Square-Neck Ribbed Crop Tank Top (originally $20) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, but are subject to change.

Like Alba’s, this Laslulu top is sleeveless, ribbed and has a square neckline. It also has the perfect length where it can be worn either as a longline bra or a super-cropped tank. No need to wear anything underneath! While white is the way to go for channeling the Honey actress, this top comes in seven other shades as well!

Alba’s look was excellent for late summer vibes, but swap out the shirt for a flannel and the sandals for boots and you’ll have a charming fall look on your hands. There are so many ways to style this versatile piece — and we have other similar options for you too. Shop below!

Get the Laslulu Square-Neck Ribbed Crop Tank Top (originally $20) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 21, but are subject to change.

Shop other similar tops we love:

Not your style? Explore all tops, tees and blouses on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: