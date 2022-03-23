The Lip Care Stick That Kept Jennifer Aniston’s Smile ‘Morning Show’ Ready

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to natural beauty, we need look no further than Jennifer Aniston. The actress has been an icon in every sense for decades, not only because of her professional versatility, but because of her famous hair, skin and entire being. Anything Aniston uses we want a piece of too!

Lip care is extremely important when it comes to aging well and always looking like a true star, whether you’re on a TV show or a Zoom call. That’s why something more luxurious than your basic Chapstick popped up in Aniston’s slew of essential products for filming The Morning Show. Don’t worry though. It’s still under $20 — and on Amazon Prime!

Get the Dr. Hauschka Lip Care Stick for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

In 2021, Aniston gave fans a sneak peek of the beauty products that went into her Morning Show prep. We’ve been referring back to the photo ever since! Shout-out to her “dream team,” hair stylist Chris McMillan and makeup artist Angela Levin, for snapping the selfie!

This Lip Care Stick was one of the products in the photo. It’s made to nourish, hydrate, soften, soothe and protect even super sensitive lips. It’s a premium lip product that will make you wonder why you wasted so much time with drugstore balms that made your lips drier than ever!

This balm is what we like to call “everyone-friendly,” as it’s tintless and flavorless. It’s also made with natural ingredients like plant waxes, oils and extracts. All of they brand’s products are 100% certified natural by NATRUE! Beeswax makes an appearance in this product too. A 2018 study found that ingredients like beeswax are much more effective at caring for sensitive skin than products with synthetic ingredients, as reported by the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology!

This Lip Care Stick is also cruelty-free and made without any any synthetic fragrances, colors or preservatives. Apply it as often as you want — guilt-free! You probably won’t need to apply as often as you’re used to though. This balm is just that good!

