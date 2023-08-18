Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Angelina Jolie is a pop culture icon — so much so that multiple artists have name-dropped the Oscar winner in their music (Lana Del Rey, Nicki Minaj, Bruno Mars, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne… the list goes on and on).

Aside from her acting chops and altruism, the Girl, Interrupted actress is known for her fierce features and classic fashion aesthetic. She particularly loves an all-black ensemble — just like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider IRL!

While in New York City on Thursday, August 17, the filmmaker stepped out in a black knit maxi dress, complete with pointed-toe pumps, a wool jacket over her arm, a leather clutch and square frame sunglasses. While each element of her ensemble was chic on its own, we were drawn to her oversized shades. They just scream Hollywood glamour! So, naturally, we had to find an affordable alternative so we could channel Jolie’s je ne sais quoi.

Get the SA106 Oversized Horned Rim Thick Square Sunglasses for just $14 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

No one would suspect that you scored these square sunnies from Amazon! What’s more surprising still is that these shades are only $14 — currently on sale for 53% off (the lowest price all month!). Pretend that you’re a celeb hiding from the paparazzi and block out the haters in these oversized sunglasses!

Summer may be coming to an end, but it’s important to protect your eyes from the sun year-round. Sunglasses are also our hack when we don’t feel like putting on makeup before going out in public. These stylish shades are large enough to cover up any dark circles or under-eye bags!

