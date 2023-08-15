Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer isn’t over yet, and Jordana Brewster is making the most of the gorgeous weather. The Fast and the Furious star wore a white mini shift dress on Sunday, August 13, in Brentwood, California. She attended Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence, which is an exclusive event attended by many top female stars, featuring food, fun and loads of pampering.

Brewster’s dress was sleeveless with a high round neckline, and it appeared to be made of linen. She wore blue Gianvito Rossi kitten heels and carried a Rue De Verneuil striped tote in one hand, topping off her look with sunglasses and layered jewelry. While it may be harder to find similar accessories for less, we can definitely do the dress. This Amazon pick, for example, looks practically identical to Brewster’s — and it’s actually under $30!

Get the Amazhiyu Linen Sleeveless Shift Dress for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Amazhiyu dress is made of 100% linen for a lightweight, breezy feel and a summery look. It has a very similar appearance to Brewster’s, also with a short hem, round neckline, sleeveless design and roomy fit. It has hidden side pockets too! Even if you’re not so into white, you’ll find numerous other color options to choose from on the same page.

This dress can easily be styled every which way, whether you wear it with sneakers and a baseball cap or slides and a sun hat. Try it with leather flats and a clutch or opt for sock booties and a shoulder bag. Just a few ideas! We have more dress options for you below too, so let’s get ready to do some serious shopping!

