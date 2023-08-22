Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney proved they’re a perfect match while out and about in New York City.

Lawrence, 33, and Maroney, 39, were spotted on a rare daytime date in Central Park on Tuesday, August 22. The couple walked arm in arm, dressing casually for their city stroll. Lawrence wore a white button-up vest with black trousers and sunglasses, slinging a tote bag over one shoulder. Maroney matched his wife in a white T-shirt and dark pants.

The pair tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their son, Cy, three years later, but the little one wasn’t pictured with his parents on Tuesday.

Lawrence and Maroney have kept Cy out of the public eye since his birth, but the actress has slowly opened up about motherhood. While chatting with Viola Davis for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in December 2022, Lawrence confessed that she isn’t immune to experiencing mom guilt.

“Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. … I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside?'” she said. “We’re outside. ‘What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'”

Lawrence said that the idea of starting her own family was “the scariest thing in the entire world” before she gave birth. “[I thought], What if I f—k up? What if I can’t do it? And I was so scared that I would f–k it up,'” she said.

Despite her initial hesitations about motherhood, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June that Lawrence is “thinking about having another child” with Maroney.

“At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the insider revealed. “They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”

Since being introduced to Maroney in 2018, Lawrence has kept her personal life on the down low. Shortly before the duo’s Rhode Island wedding, Lawrence called her beau “the greatest human being I’ve ever met” on the “Naked with Catt Sadler” podcast.

She gushed: “He really is, and he gets better. [In the beginning], I started with the basics, you know, ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ … It’s just this is The One, I know that sounds really stupid but … We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully and he’s my best friend and so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”