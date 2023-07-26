Less than one year after Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro got engaged, they have gone their separate ways.

“During all these years you have been part of my professional achievements, as well as all the happy moments that I have lived,” Alejandro, 30, wrote in Spanish via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26. “I never saw myself in the position of even thinking that I would have to give public statements on this matter that is so private to me.”

He continued: “Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of third parties or infidelity.”

As Alejandro “assimilates” to his new normal post-split, he couldn’t keep quiet amid various reports that their romance had ended due to a cheating scandal. “Out of respect for her, our families and everything we experienced, I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the realest story of love that God has allowed me to live,” he noted. “Without further ado, I love my fans very much, thanks for being there.”

Alejandro and Rosalía, 30, first crossed paths at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, nearly two years before confirming they were dating.

“I try to be with my girl. We fly a weekend off, if we can,” he told Rolling Stone in January 2022 of their relationship. “There’s people that love drama, and we’re not like that. There’s a bunch of pop stars where it’s like the whole telenovela, and I hate that s—t. I really hate that s—t. We’re real stuff. We’ve been together for a while.”

Alejandro went on to propose to the Spanish singer in March, which was captured in their joint “Beso” music video.

“We got engaged in the most beautiful way I could have ever imagined. That could ever exist,” Rosalía recalled of the proposal during an interview with GQ later that month, noting the special moment took place at his grandmother’s house in Puerto Rico. “I wasn’t expecting it, and you said, ‘Come, I want to show you a place.’ And I followed you, thinking nothing of it. I think you got down on one knee. I was nervous as well, so I don’t remember all the details.”

Rosalía has yet to address her breakup from Alejandro, however, eagle-eyed fans noticed she seemingly held back tears while performing her “Hentai” ballad at Lollapalooza Paris on Saturday, July 22.