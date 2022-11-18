Aguilera, 41, who was up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, was a vision in a purple gown by Zac Posen. The figure-flattering number featured a corset bodice, a sexy sweetheart neckline and long sleeves that were finished with a balloon design at the back. The New York native complemented the dramatic look with a matching manicure and styled her hair in a gorgeous updo.
Rosaliá, 30, beat Aguilera in the Album of the Year category, scoring the nod for her project Motomami. Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo, Jorge Drexler, Elsa y Elmar, Fonseca, Alejandro Sanz and Sebastián Yatra were also nominated.
For the special evening, Rosaliá showed off her curves in a tight black dress by Miu Miu. The look featured a sheer bodice that was completed with dangling crystals. The dress was finished with a mesh skirt that was equipped with a high slit. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and wore her hair in a wet style. Her ensemble was topped with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.
Becky G was also in attendance, dazzling photographers in a multicolored masterpiece by Zuhair Murad. The ballroom-esque creation featured sequins throughout and a watercolor-like pattern at the hem. The “Shower” artist, 25, teamed the outfit with sheer gloves.
Becky was nominated for Record of the Year alongside Aguilera for their track “Pa’ mis muchachas.” The duo lost to Drexler and C. Tangana‘s “Tocarte.”
Anittastood out on the red carpet too. The “Gata” singer, 29, nailed the corset trend in a dress by Mônot. The sultry piece featured a satin construction and a see-through skirt that included a ribbon at her thigh. The brunette beauty wore the floor-length garment with a jeweled choker and metallic bangles.
The Brazilian songstress hosted the ceremony and delivered a number of sultry performances, including a mash-up of dance tracks “Movimiento de Sanfoninha,” “Rave de Favela,” “Vai Malandra,” “La Mama de La Mama” and “Machika.”
Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards:
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Christina Aguilera
The "Genie in a Bottle" artist looked regal in Zac Posen.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Becky G
The California native was a vision in a colorful design by Zuhair Murad.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony
The couple cozied up together at the star-studded event. Anthony rocked a dark suit as his girlfriend stunned in a red gown.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Georgina Rodriguez
The Netflix star showed off her curves in a sparkly chocolate dress.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Agueda Lopez
The model sizzled on the red carpet in a black sequin dress.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Nicole Zignago
The "Ella" artist took a risk in a deconstructed white frock.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Anitta
The "Gata" singer donned Mônot.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Yalitza Aparicio
The actress dazzled in a shimmery silver two-piece set.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Chiquis
The TV personality shined in a gold one-shoulder gown.
Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Clarissa Molina
The model showed off her legs in a plunging gown.
Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Rosalia
The songwriter rocked Miu Miu.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
John Legend
The "Ordinary People" crooner looked dapper in a tan suit with black accents.
Credit: Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Kat Dahlia
The "Crazy" singer looked edgy in a sheer ruffled dress and over-the-knee boots.