What happens in Vegas! The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards were celebrated in Sin City on Thursday, November 17, and the red carpet was a must-see.

Christina Aguilera, Rosalía and more jetted off to Nevada to honor the best in music.

Aguilera, 41, who was up for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, was a vision in a purple gown by Zac Posen. The figure-flattering number featured a corset bodice, a sexy sweetheart neckline and long sleeves that were finished with a balloon design at the back. The New York native complemented the dramatic look with a matching manicure and styled her hair in a gorgeous updo.

Rosaliá, 30, beat Aguilera in the Album of the Year category, scoring the nod for her project Motomami. Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo, Jorge Drexler, Elsa y Elmar, Fonseca, Alejandro Sanz and Sebastián Yatra were also nominated.

For the special evening, Rosaliá showed off her curves in a tight black dress by Miu Miu. The look featured a sheer bodice that was completed with dangling crystals. The dress was finished with a mesh skirt that was equipped with a high slit. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and wore her hair in a wet style. Her ensemble was topped with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Becky G was also in attendance, dazzling photographers in a multicolored masterpiece by Zuhair Murad. The ballroom-esque creation featured sequins throughout and a watercolor-like pattern at the hem. The “Shower” artist, 25, teamed the outfit with sheer gloves.

Becky was nominated for Record of the Year alongside Aguilera for their track “Pa’ mis muchachas.” The duo lost to Drexler and C. Tangana‘s “Tocarte.”

Anitta stood out on the red carpet too. The “Gata” singer, 29, nailed the corset trend in a dress by Mônot. The sultry piece featured a satin construction and a see-through skirt that included a ribbon at her thigh. The brunette beauty wore the floor-length garment with a jeweled choker and metallic bangles.

The Brazilian songstress hosted the ceremony and delivered a number of sultry performances, including a mash-up of dance tracks “Movimiento de Sanfoninha,” “Rave de Favela,” “Vai Malandra,” “La Mama de La Mama” and “Machika.”

