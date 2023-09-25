Kylie Jenner woke up ready for the Dolce & Gabbana show.

Jenner, 26, took to TikTok on Sunday, September 24, to vlog herself prepping for the Italian fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week.

“It’s Dolce day today!” She exclaimed while stretching in bed wearing a full face of makeup and fuzzy cheetah print bathrobe. Jenner then took a shower with her beat still on and somehow didn’t mess it up after drying off.

“Now I’m gonna get into glam,” she said while already donning a foundation, filled-in eyebrows, warm eyeshadow, blush, highlight and winged eyeliner. She then received a few touch-ups, including fresh lip liner and gloss.

Next, the reality star flipped the camera and showed an assortment of jewelry, including bedazzled cross necklaces, strings of pearls, gold chains and more. “These are our accessories,” Jenner said while showing off patent pointed-toe Dolce & Gabbana heels, a mini purse also designed by the label and black sunglasses.

Although Jenner decided against wearing any jewelry with her outfit, she still slayed at the show. Her fit featured a button-up jacket from the spring/summer 2024 line that highlighted her curves. “We are straight out of the show today,” she explained while getting buttoned into the peplum layer.

She made the look even more fabulous with a white undershirt finished with an oversized collar that folded over her jacket, a black skirt with a thigh-high slit and sheer hold-up tights. Underneath the jacket, she wore a white top finished with an oversized collar. She topped the look off with a slit-skirt and sheer black tights.

Jenner climbed into the car and screamed with excitement. “I wanted you guys to know that we are not late,” she proudly told fans. “We are 10 minutes early.”

She finished the social media video by giving fans backstage glimpses of the show, shots of the models on the catwalk and she posed for photographers.

This isn’t the first fashion show Jenner has enjoyed during Milan Fashion Week. On Thursday, September 21, she attended the Prada runway. For the event, she looked glamorous in a Prada getup, including a mock neck mini dress and crystal skirt.

At the time, she also took to TikTok to document her getting ready process. In the video, she playfully swung the skirt around, showing fans how loud it is when she walks in it. She also shared clips of the models walking on the runway.