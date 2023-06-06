Things she can’t live without! Kylie Jenner is telling Us what’s inside her bag.

The 25-year-old TV personality revealed the contents of her favorite Bottega Veneta tote via a series of TikTok videos posted on Monday, June 5. “This has been my go-to favorite bag of all time. This was the best investment. She is really pretty … and she just fits everything,” Jenner said of the purse.

“This is a really honest ‘what’s in my bag’ because I have not cleaned this bag or gone through this at all,” the California native continued. First up, Jenner pulled out a bottle of Kylie Skin hand sanitizer. “This is a necessity,” she said before spraying the product on her hand. “It’s also 80 percent alcohol and we don’t do less than [that].”

Next, Jenner showed off a tiny gold Rolex that belongs to her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi. “It was actually my watch, but she wore it to a birthday party and [during the party] she didn’t want to wear it anymore,” the Kardashians star said before tossing the accessory back into her bag. (Jenner shares Stormi and 16-month-old son, Aire, with ex Travis Scott.)

Afterward, Jenner grabbed a black claw clip from her sister Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims. “I always need a hair clip. Always. I’m actually going to clip my hair up right now,” Jenner said.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then pulled out her Kylie Cosmetics Glow Balm and applied the rosy blush to her cheek. “I can’t go anywhere without the Glow Balm … the blushier [sic] the better,” she said.

Of course, Jenner’s Bottega was also filled with an assortment of lip liners from her namesake beauty brand. In a follow-up video, the Life of Kylie alum shared more handbag essentials including glue tape, sunglasses, an iPhone charger, her Hermes wallet and a black face mask.

At the end of the second clip, Jenner unveiled a new Kylie Cosmetics product. “I am going to show you my Tinted Butter Balm,” she said while holding up the casing. “I’ve been saving this for the summer. This is the best summer lip product of all time. They are extremely creamy and delicious. These launch on the 14th [of June].”

Jenner gave fans a glimpse at the work she puts into Kylie Cosmetics on the Thursday, June 1, episode of The Kardashians. During the show, she visited the Kylie Beauty Lab in Italy. “I do always feel like I want to do more,” Jenner said. “I took a lot of personal time in my early 20s — and I really wanted to be a young mom — but the rest of my 20s, I want to focus on work and really dive in.”

Jenner launched the makeup label in 2015. She later decided to sell 51 percent of her company to Coty Inc. in November 2019 for $600 million.

“The reason why I sold half my company was to have this big infrastructure to go global,” the beauty mogul revealed in her Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Three: Kylie 2.0 YouTube video, which was released in July 2021.

The label also got a rebrand, relaunching as both clean and vegan. “I’ve learned so much, so much more than what I knew when I started Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner explained in the clip. “Being clean and vegan and cruelty-free and paraben-free, all these things are really important to me now. I was to just be really proud of everything that I release.”